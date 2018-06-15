Melania Trump Was in New York for 'Meetings' on Her Husband's 72nd Birthday

Melania Trump was taking care of business more than 200 miles away on her husband’s 72nd birthday — but her husband claims she still found time to shower him with “a lot of good kisses.”

The first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, confirms to PEOPLE that Mrs. Trump “was in New York (with staff) Tuesday evening through midday Thursday.”

Grisham also confirms that the first lady flew in for the meetings.

Mrs. Trump failed to acknowledge her husband’s birthday on social media Thursday, but the president told Fox News’ Steve Doocy Friday morning that she made sure to honor his big day in private.

When Doocy asked Trump whether he received any “good presents” for his birthday, Trump replied that “I got a lot of good kisses. I got a lot of phone calls from people.”

Doocy then asked the president to clarify “who’d you get the kisses from?”

Trump — who has repeatedly denied affair claims by porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal — replied that the kisses came from his “beautiful wife, who’s really doing great.”

Mrs. Trump made headlines earlier this spring when she disappeared from the public eye for weeks following a “successful” kidney procedure, which prompted rampant speculation about her well-being.

The 48-year-old Mrs. Trump made her first public appearance on June 6 after a 27-day absence, when she silently accompanied her husband for a briefing on hurricane preparedness at FEMA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Two days later, she failed to join her husband for the G7 in Canada. As he departed for that trip, the president told reporters that the first lady “wanted to go,” but “can’t fly for one month.”

Grisham later clarified that Mrs. Trump was only barred from flying internationally.

Although the first lady declined to publicly acknowledge her husband’s birthday, he did receive birthday wishes from daughter Ivanka Trump and son Eric Trump.

He also received a “present” of sorts from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who donated $288,000 to the ACLU “to draw attention to the “immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration,” the model mom tweeted.

Teigen added that the donation was intended to “Make Trump’s Birthday Great Again.”