Melania Trump to Remain Hospitalized for the Week After Undergoing 'Successful' Kidney Procedure

First Lady Melania Trump is in recovery after undergoing a “successful” kidney surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, released a statement Monday saying that the first lady will likely remain hospitalized for the rest of the week as she recovers.

“This morning, First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition,” the statement said. “The procedure was successful and there were no complications. Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

Dr. Sanjay Gupta weighed in on the news on CNN, saying, “When I hear benign kidney condition, most of the time you’re thinking a cyst. But a cyst is not typically embolized.”

“Typically that’s a laparoscopic-type procedure and not something that would keep her in the hospital for several days,” he continued.

Gupta called the plan to have Mrs. Trump remain hospitalized for the rest of this week “not insignificant.”