Twitter Is Convinced Melania Trump Looked 'Horrified' After Shaking Hands with Vladimir Putin

Twitter users are convinced that First Lady Melania Trump made a “horrified” face seconds after greeting Russian President Vladmir Putin during a summit in Helsinki on Monday.
Footage of the moment shows the first lady smiling alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, as she shook hands with Putin. After the trio turned to face the cameras, the first lady’s face appeared to fall and briefly settle into a look that, according to one Twitter commenter, reflected “abject terror.”
“Can’t stop watching this clip of Melania’s face post-Putin. Haunting,” another tweeter said.
“Watch Melania’s face, she’s terrified. I’m starting to feel for her,” a third Twitter commenter wrote.
The social media moment comes as the first lady’s husband is facing widespread criticism for a Helsinki press conference in which he said he took Putin‘s word over findings by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered with the 2016 American presidential election.
Trump has since backtracked on the comments. During a meeting Tuesday with members of Congress, Trump said he supported U.S. intelligence agencies, and claimed he had misspoken when he said he didn’t see any reason why Russia would have meddled the U.S. election.
But by Wednesday morning, he was defending the press conference and calling out the “many haters who wanted to see a boxing match.”
“Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia,” he added on Twitter. “They would rather go to war than see this.”