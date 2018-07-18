Twitter Is Convinced Melania Trump Looked 'Horrified' After Shaking Hands with Vladimir Putin

Twitter users are convinced that First Lady Melania Trump made a “horrified” face seconds after greeting Russian President Vladmir Putin during a summit in Helsinki on Monday.

Footage of the moment shows the first lady smiling alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, as she shook hands with Putin. After the trio turned to face the cameras, the first lady’s face appeared to fall and briefly settle into a look that, according to one Twitter commenter, reflected “abject terror.”

“Can’t stop watching this clip of Melania’s face post-Putin. Haunting,” another tweeter said.

“Watch Melania’s face, she’s terrified. I’m starting to feel for her,” a third Twitter commenter wrote.

Melania Trump and Vladimir Putin

Melania Trump, Donald Trump (left) and Vladimir Putin

Can't stop watching this clip of Melania's face post-Putin. Haunting: pic.twitter.com/i4gOcjhtNp — Stewart Who? (@DJstewartwho) July 18, 2018

Watch Melania's face and body language after shaking Putin's hand. She is scared to death of him. — Jack Pryor (@AJackUNO) July 16, 2018

Now do Melania. I believe she is part of the kompromat. Watch her face after she shakes hands with Putin. Her face confirmed it. Terror. — Ann Smith (@AnnSmit10064823) July 18, 2018

The look on Melania’s face after shaking hands with Putin. — Anne Reid (@reidspr) July 18, 2018

@maddow You must have seen this, but no one is talking about this. Look at her face, the pasted on smile, then the abject fear before she adjusts herself to smile again. https://t.co/8ANDiKtcm8 — Tina Lavoie 🎨 (@AdornMeJewelry) July 17, 2018

The social media moment comes as the first lady’s husband is facing widespread criticism for a Helsinki press conference in which he said he took Putin‘s word over findings by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered with the 2016 American presidential election.

Trump has since backtracked on the comments. During a meeting Tuesday with members of Congress, Trump said he supported U.S. intelligence agencies, and claimed he had misspoken when he said he didn’t see any reason why Russia would have meddled the U.S. election.

So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki. Putin and I discussed many important subjects at our earlier meeting. We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match. Big results will come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

But by Wednesday morning, he was defending the press conference and calling out the “many haters who wanted to see a boxing match.”

“Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia,” he added on Twitter. “They would rather go to war than see this.”