Melania Trump Has Launched a New Line of NFTs, Including a Painting of Her Eyes: 'Excited For This New Venture'

First Lady Melania Trump is pictured during a meeting with Polish President's wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda (Unseen) at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw on July 6, 2017

In one of her first public endeavors since leaving office nearly one year ago, Melania Trump has launched a new venture: a line of NFTs.

According to a statement released by Mrs. Trump's office Thursday, NFTs will be released "at regular intervals" on MelaniaTrump.com, and at an auction slated for January, which will include "digital artwork, physical artwork, and a physical one-of-a-kind accessory."

NFTs — short for non-fungible tokens — are defined by Merriam-Webster dictionary as "a unique digital identifier that cannot be copied, substituted, or subdivided, that is recorded in a blockchain, and that is used to certify authenticity and ownership (as of a specific digital asset and specific rights relating to it)."

A portion of proceeds from the sales of the NFTs on the website will "assist children aging out of the foster care system by way of economic empowerment and with expanded access to resources needed to excel in the fields of computer science and technology," according to the statement.

In a tweet posted Thursday morning, the 51-year-old former first lady wrote that she is "excited for this new venture, which combines my passion for art and commitment to helping our Nation's children fulfill their own unique American Dream."

The first NFT from Mrs. Trump's new endeavor is titled "Melania's Vision" and is available now through Dec. 31 for $187.58 on her website. The token depicts a watercolor painting of her eyes, by the artist Marc-Antoine Coulon, and is dated 2021.

Mrs. Trump's website describes her initial NFT as "breathtaking," and embodying "Melania Trump's cobalt blue eyes, providing the collector with an amulet to inspire. Melania's Vision provides the collector with strength and hope."

The limited-edition work will come with an audio recording from the former first lady, offering "a message of hope," according to the statement.

The audio — which can be played on her website — includes a snip of Mrs. Trump saying, "My vision is: Look forward with inspiration, strength and courage."

The right-wing social media company Parler will host Mrs. Trump's NFT effort, according to the statement.

Since her husband's term ended in late January — weeks after the Capitol attack by a mob of his supporters — Mrs. Trump has largely eschewed the spotlight, making only occasional appearances while traveling between Florida, New Jersey and New York.

She's also been spotted at the Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago Club, where she and former President Donald Trump have largely been living since leaving the White House.

Sources told PEOPLE earlier this year that she has little appetite for returning to politics, despite her husband's constant hints at a 2024 campaign.