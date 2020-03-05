Melania Trump is overseeing headway on a new tennis complex for the White House.

On Thursday, the first lady, 49, shared photos on social media that showed her wearing a hard hat to observe the ongoing construction of a tennis pavilion. A team broke ground on the new structure in October, designed to be part of Melania’s stamp for future first families.

“I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at @WhiteHouse. Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication,” she captioned the photos.

Some users celebrated her — “Work and dedication,” according to one Instagram comment.

But on Twitter, others ribbed the first lady for the post, given its timing amid Tennessee tornado fallout and ongoing coronavirus concerns across the country.

“This is what you are concerned about as people are dying? Guess I shouldn’t be surprised at your priorities!” wrote one user.

“Tennis anyone? We’re in a pandemic and she’s working on a tennis court. Can these people be any more out of touch with regular people?” tweeted another user.

RELATED: Melania Trump Calls for ‘Healthy Online Behavior’ at the Same Time President Tweets in All-Caps

When the White House announced the planned pavilion last fall, it noted that the project would be funded by private donations and that the new recreational space would be an ideal gathering spot for presidential families down the line.

“Architectural inspiration for the pavilion is drawn from the White House, with the end goal of the new structure on the south lawn complementing and contributing to the People’s house,” the first lady said in a news release at the time. “It is my hope that this private space will function as a place to gather and spend leisure time for First Families.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom First Lady Melania Trump MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty

RELATED: 5 Children and a Married Couple of 58 Years Found ‘Side by Side’ Among Tennessee Tornado Victims

Earlier this week, Trump championed the role women play in American society during a speech at the International Women of Courage Awards — as her husband, President Donald Trump, simultaneously attacked political rival Elizabeth Warren on social media.

The first lady has also led a “Be Best” initiative for children’s welfare that includes an anti-bullying campaign.

“I’m proud of what this country continues to do for women,” Mrs. Trump said at the awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. She added moments later that “in the United States, women are playing vital roles in society. They are mothers, wives, doctors, CEOs and elected officials, to name just a few.”

At nearly the same time, the president, 73, slammed Warren using his go-to slur “Pocahontas” in reference to an old controversy about Warren claiming she was Native American.

Responding to her construction photos on Twitter on Thursday, one user seemed to note the contradiction, writing, “I won’t be mean to you. I just wish you hold EVERYONE to the #BeBest campaign you supposedly started.”