The former first lady says in a new interview that she likes Washington and adds, “We achieved a lot in the four years of the Trump administration”

Melania Trump Says She 'Enjoyed Living in the White House' and Hints at Possible Return: 'Never Say Never'

First Lady Melania Trump is pictured during a meeting with Polish President's wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda (Unseen) at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw on July 6, 2017

Former First Lady Melania Trump took a page from her husband's playbook on staying vague when asked about a possible return to the White House.

"Never say never," she told Pete Hegseth on Fox & Friends Weekend in her first sit-down interview since Donald Trump's first term ended in January 2021.

Trump has repeatedly teased another run for the presidency in 2024 but has yet to officially announce any plans, which are the subject of much speculation.

For now, Ms. Trump says she's happy living in Florida at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

"Life is great and keeping busy," she said. "Time flies fast and everybody is doing very well."

The former first lady also enjoyed her time in the nation's capital, she told Hegseth.

"I like Washington, D.C. I know it operates completely different than any other city but I really like it there and I enjoyed living in the White House," she said. "To be First Lady of the United States was my greatest honor. I think we achieved a lot in the four years of the Trump administration. I enjoyed taking care of the White House. It was my home for a while. I understood it is the people's house. It was privilege to be there."

Though she didn't say for sure whether her husband will attempt to take the White House again, Ms. Trump shared her pessimistic take on the state of the country now.

"It's sad to see what's going on if you really look deeply into it," she said without getting into specifics. "I think a lot of people are struggling and suffering and what is going on around the world as well. It's very sad to see and I hope it changes fast."

In answering a follow-up question, Ms. Trump said a national shortage of baby formula is "heartbreaking to see" and said "leadership" is to blame if "food is not available for children in 21st Century in United States of America."

In the same interview, Ms. Trump also spoke about what she called "biased" editorial decisions that kept her off the cover of Vogue as first lady when so many of her predecessors were photographed for the fashion magazine.

"They have likes and dislikes, and it's so obvious," she said.

According to a new biography about Vogue editor Anna Wintour, there's been bad blood between her and Ms. Trump since at least 2016.

Amy Odell, author of Anna: The Biography, writes that the magazine made two attempts to photograph Ms. Trump, "once before Trump's inauguration and once after."