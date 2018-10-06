Melania Trump's Fashion Choice Spurs Comparisons to Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal' Look

Melania Trump‘s latest outfit had Twitter users seeing double.

On Saturday, the first lady, 48, paid a visit to the Great Sphinx in Giza, Egypt, for the final stop of her week-long trip through four African countries.

Mrs. Trump dressed for the occasion with a modern take on the classic safari suit, draping a beige blazer over a crisp white shirt, black tie, and cream pants. She accessorized the look with a matching fedora hat.

Of course, Mrs. Trump’s outfits have drawn attention in the past — like the green Zara jacket with the message “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” from June, when she visited immigrant children who’d been held at detention centers after being separated from their families at the Mexico-U.S. border. And it was no different on this trip.

Twitter immediately responded, comparing Mrs. Trump’s look to the one Michael Jackson wore in his 1988 “Smooth Criminal” video.

“Melania, are you okay?” one user wrote, quoting the song’s lyrics.

“Why is #MelaniaTrump standing in front of the Sphinx while dressed like Michael Jackson in the “Smooth Criminal” video?” wrote a user watching CNN.

That wasn’t the only comparison some made. Others saw Carmen Sandiego, Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark character and Nazi collaborator René Belloq and Robert Redford’s character in Out of Africa.

On Friday, Mrs. Trump was slammed for wearing a pitch hat — which is commonly seen as a symbol of European colonial rule across Africa — during a safari outing in Kenya.

She defended herself on Saturday by telling the press that she wished people would talk more about her visit and less about her fashion choices.

“That’s very important what I do, what we’re doing with U.S. aid and what I do with my initiatives, and I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear,” she said.

On Thursday, FLOTUS was greeted in Malawi with a crowd of protestors — including two carrying a sign that read, “Welcome to Malawi #NOTAS—HOLE!,” according to the Associated Press.

The hashtag was a reference to her husband President Donald Trump’s remarks in January in which he reportedly referred to some African nations, along with Haiti and El Salvador, as “s—hole countries.”

While speaking in front of the Sphinx, Trump also discussed Christine Blasey Ford‘s sexual assault claims against her husband’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying that she was glad both had a chance to speak.

“I would say if we’re talking about the Supreme Court and Judge Kavanaugh, I think he’s highly qualified for the Supreme Court. I‘m glad that Dr. Ford was heard, I’m glad that Judge Kavanaugh was heard. FBI investigation was done, is completed and Senate voted,” Trump said, CNN reported. “I will move on that and I think that all the victims they need — we need to help all the victims no matter what kind of abuse they had, but I am against any kind of abuse or violence.

Asked about the advice she gives her husband, Mrs. Trump said, “I don’t always agree with what he tweets. And I tell him that. I give him my honest opinion and honest advice. And sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn’t. But I have my own voice and my opinions and it’s very important for me that I express what I feel.”