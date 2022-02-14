Melania Trump Denies Fundraising at a 'High Tea' for a Charity That Doesn't Exist

The New York Times reports that no organizations with the names "Fostering the Future" or "Be Best" officially exist in Florida, which requires groups to register before raising money for charity

First Lady Melania Trump is pictured during a meeting with Polish President's wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda (Unseen) at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw on July 6, 2017

Melania Trump is denying that she's raising money for charity that doesn't exist at an upcoming "high tea" in Florida that is now reportedly under investigation.

Following the launch of her line of NFTs and the auction of a white hat she wore at the White House, the former first lady is helping to sell tickets for April 9 event in Naples, which organizers said will benefit Fostering the Future, an initiative to "grant computer science scholarships to those aging out of the foster care system," that's part of her ongoing "Be Best" campaign for children.

The "Tulips and Topiaries" high tea is pitched as "a once-in-a-lifetime experience — an afternoon of sophisticated elegance set in elaborate, lush floral gardens designed to inspire giving, hope, possibility, and dreams," according to a press release for the event.

The former first lady — who has largely avoided public attention since leaving the White House last year — will be a "special guest," with options for attendees to "upgrade to a meet and greet opportunity with Mrs. Trump."

"This very special afternoon will be set among a lush and elaborate floral garden — including tulips, topiaries, and more," according to a description on a website where tickets are going for $3,000 for individuals and $50,00 for 10-person VIP tables. "Guests will enjoy delicious hors d'oeuvres alongside tea and bubbles."

Melania T

There's no indication of how much money raised amid the flowers will go toward Fostering the Future, which was also said to benefit from money made in the sale of Trump's wide-brimmed white hat.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that no organizations with the names "Fostering the Future" or "Be Best" officially exist in Florida, which requires groups to register before raising money for charity.

A spokesperson for the state's Consumer Services Division, which monitors fundraising for charities, told the paper that her agency is investigating the event and whether it involves an entity that is in violation of any laws.

"Dishonest reporting at it again. Everything has been done lawfully, & all documents are in the works. Read with caution-typical corrupt media," Trump tweeted Saturday with a link to a report about the investigation.