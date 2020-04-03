Melania Trump Calls Sophie Trudeau to Wish Her Well After Canadian First Lady's Coronavirus Recovery

Image zoom JIM WATSON/Getty Images

Melania Trump offered Sophie Grégoire Trudeau her “well wishes” on Thursday following the Canadian first lady’s recovery from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

During their phone call, Melania “reaffirmed her deep appreciation for the continued cooperation between the United States and Canada to address unprecedented challenges related to the pandemic,” according to a statement from the White House on Thursday.

Melania also “conveyed the importance of the two countries’ strong economic ties,” the White House’s statement said, and talked about the importance of keeping the border between the neighboring countries open to “essential workers” while restricting non-essential travel.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” Donald Trump tweeted on March 18. “Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!”

“They also noted the immense multilateral repatriation efforts to bring Americans and Canadians home from cruise ships and other places around the globe, and agreed to stay in touch as the two countries work to defeat the pandemic,” the statement concluded.

Sophie tested positive for COVID-19 in early March after a trip with her husband to the U.K., and went into isolation after her diagnosis. She announced on Saturday that she had recovered from the virus, ABC News reported.

Her husband, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, did not exhibit symptoms and was not tested, but also went into isolation for 14 days as a cautionary measure after being exposed to the virus.

Both Melania and the president were tested for COVID-19 last month, and both of their tests came back negative.

As of Thursday, there are at least 234,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with 5,708 deaths related to the illness. Canada, meanwhile, has at least 9,595 confirmed cases with 109 related deaths.

