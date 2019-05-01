Image zoom First Lady Melania Trump

In the latest example of President Donald Trump‘s administration creating chaos around even the anodyne daily affairs of Washington, D.C., First Lady Melania Trump posted on Twitter about hosting a group of children this week in the White House as her husband clogged his timeline with numerous angry tweets about a presidential rival — and his attorney general was grilled by the Senate about the Russia investigation.

Mrs. Trump, 49, welcomed the kids of Secret Service agents on Tuesday, treating them to a game in the White House’s newly renovated alley.

“Wonderful to host children of our @SecretService agents today in the newly renovated bowling alley in the residence of the @WhiteHouse!” she tweeted. “My family appreciates all that Secret Service does to keep us safe. Thank you! #BeBest.”

The first lady shared several photos from the day’s festivities that included shots of her surrounded by the children. “Be Best,” the name of her public awareness campaign against cyberbullying and opioid use, stood out in the background on a screen in bold letters.

Meanwhile President Trump was also busy on Twitter, knocking Joe Biden, the former vice president who announced his 2020 presidential campaign last week. Biden is the clear frontrunner among Trump’s challengers, according to early polling.

The president, as is his wont, was posting and sharing other posts before the sun rose on Wednesday.

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr.’s Girlfriend Has a New Job — on His Dad’s 2020 Campaign

Trump retweeted nearly 60 posts slamming Biden, many of which came from users who said they were firefighters and did not approve of the International Association of Fire Fighters’ decision to endorse the Democratic politician.

By Wednesday, Trump had returned to tweeting about a familiar topic: Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, which was recently completed.

Just as he has before, Trump fired off several tweets proclaiming there was “no collusion, no obstruction” between his campaign and Russia. Mueller said he did not find a conspiracy either but damningly detailed how Trump tried to derail his probe.

Wonderful to host children of our @SecretService agents today in the newly renovated bowling alley in the residence of the @WhiteHouse! My family appreciates all that Secret Service does to keep us safe. Thank you! #BeBest pic.twitter.com/JSmxU9VFK7 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 1, 2019

Image zoom From left: President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden Mike Pont/WireImage; Mehmet Ali Ozcan/Anadolu Agency/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan McCain Slams Donald Trump for Attacking Her Late Dad John — ‘My Father Was His Kryptonite’

Amid Trump’s social media venting about Russia, Attorney General William Barr spent Wednesday testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the same topic.

Mueller previously took issue with the way had Barr presented the conclusion of his special counsel investigation, which Barr had been given for examination before its public release.

In a letter to Congress, Barr said the investigation did not establish any conspiracy between Trump and Russia, and that Mueller had made no decision as to whether Trump should be prosecuted for obstruction of justice.

In response, Mueller said Barr’s summary “did not fully capture the context, nature and substance” of the investigation and was confusing to the public, according to the Washington Post.

RELATED: Hillary Clinton Reads Trump’s ‘I’m F—–‘ Quote from Mueller Report — Could an Audiobook Be Next?

Barr fought back against the complaints as he sat before the Senate, criticizing Mueller for not reaching a conclusion as to whether Trump had tried to obstruct justice, according to the Associated Press.

In his report, Mueller cited complicated and unresolved legal issues with that decision, such as the government’s official position that a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime. (Instead, Congress can impeach.)

However, Mueller cited multiple examples of Trump attempting to end or control the outcome of Mueller’s investigation.

But, Barr reportedly said in Congress, “I’m not really sure of [Mueller’s] reasoning. I think that if he felt that he shouldn’t go down the path of making a traditional prosecutive decision then he shouldn’t have investigated. That was the time to pull up.”