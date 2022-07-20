Melania Trump Arrives at Ivana Trump's Memorial Service with Former President
Melania Trump, the current wife of Donald Trump, attended Ivana Trump's funeral Mass with her husband and son, Barron, on Wednesday, PEOPLE confirms.
The former first lady, 52, did not always get along with her husband's first wife, 73, in the years leading up to her death, but appears to have shown up in support of Donald and his older children by attending the New York City service.
Talk of tension between the two Trump wives surfaced in 2017, when Ivana said during an interview on Good Morning America that she had a direct number to reach Donald at the White House, but didn't want to use it because "Melania is there."
"I don't want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that," Ivana continued, "because I'm basically first Trump wife. Okay? I'm first lady."
In the same interview, Ivana said that she would not trade places with the actual first lady because she likes her freedom.
"I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible," Ivana said. "It's better her than me. I would hate Washington."
Melania's spokesperson at the time, Stephanie Grisham, called Ivana's comments "attention-seeking, self-serving noise."
"Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for [her son] Barron and the President," Grisham said of Melania. "She loves living in Washington, DC and is honored by her role as First Lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books."
Melania and Donald arrived in New York on Monday.
Ivana's funeral Mass, described as a "celebration of life" on the exclusive invite, is being held at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in Manhattan's Upper East Side, a short walk from Ivana's longtime residence.
Tiffany Trump, the daughter of Donald and Marla Maples, also attended the service in support of her family.