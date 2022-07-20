Melania Trump Arrives at Ivana Trump's Memorial Service with Former President

Former President Donald Trump, left, arrives with Melania Trump for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. Ivana Trump, an icon of 1980s style, wealth and excess and a businesswoman who helped her husband build an empire that launched him to the presidency, is set to be celebrated at a funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church following her death last week.

Donald and Melania Trump arrive at Ivana Trump's funeral | Credit: John Minchillo/AP Photo