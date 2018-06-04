Melania Trump Skipping Summit with Husband but Expected to (Sort of) Show Her Face at Monday Event

Melania Trump is set to make her first appearance since stepping back from the public eye to undergo a kidney procedure last month.

The first lady is expected to join President Donald Trump on Monday at an event honoring Gold Star families. However, the event is “closed press,” meaning the first lady will still be mostly out of the spotlight while on the State Floor of the White House for the reception.

The news comes after Mrs. Trump’s spokeswoman told NBC News that she won’t attend the G7 summit in Canada this week with the president, nor go on a June 12 trip to Singapore for a North Korea meeting.

The 48-year-old has not been seen since Thursday, May 10, when she stood next to her husband to welcome home three Americans who had been held captive in North Korea at Joint Base Andrews, according to the Washington Post.

Four days later, her office made the surprise announcement that the first lady had undergone a “successful” kidney procedure, but would remain hospitalized for the remainder of the week. She returned home May 19, but still hasn’t been seen publicly, which the Post noted is an “unusually long absence” for even the most private presidential spouses.

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018

Although Mrs. Trump stayed at the White House while the president traveled to Camp David over the weekend, her spokeswoman told PEOPLE that the first lady is “feeling great!” On Tuesday, Grisham said Mrs. Trump “has been involved in several internal meetings with staff all last week, and that continues this week. We’ve been going over initiatives and other long-term planning for events such as the Congressional Picnic and 4th of July.”

Melania still hasn’t been seen. 22 days. It seems ominous. Maybe she just drunk-cut her own bangs and doesn’t want to upset her fans. I’ve done that plenty of times!!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2018

Still, others have their own theories on why Mrs. Trump hasn’t been spotted in weeks.

