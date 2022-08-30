Melania Trump Is 'Annoyed' but, Unlike Her Husband, Calm About FBI Search: 'She Cared, but Not Like He Cared'

Donald Trump has expressed anger over various aspects and implications of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home on Aug. 8, including his complaint on social media about law enforcement officials going through his wife Melania Trump's closets.

"Agents went through the First Lady's closets and rummaged through her clothing and personal items," he wrote on Truth Social. "Surprisingly, left area in a relative mess. Wow!"

But according to anonymous sources who spoke with CNN, the former first lady wasn't as upset as her husband.

"She cared, but not like he cared," said a person familiar with Melania's reaction to the search.

"It annoyed her," another person told CNN, which noted that the second source was referring to the invasion of privacy at the home she shares with her husband and son, Barron Trump, but not the nature of the FBI's criminal investigation into whether former President Trump violated the Espionage Act and other statutes related to national security.

"She's private," the second source added, "and she's protective of her son and her home."

Melania hasn't commented publicly on the search or the investigation into alleged mishandling of classified White House documents. And CNN's sources indicate that her decision to keep calm and quiet comes from a confidence that she had nothing to hide in her personal spaces.

"She would never allow him to keep his stuff in her room, and he would frankly never ask," a source said, according to the report.

Another person who's known the Trumps for years told CNN that the former first lady "has always considered what Donald does to be separate from her."

"Decisions he makes about his business are his decisions," the source added, "not hers."

Melania has kept a relatively low profile since leaving the White House. Rather than being deeply involved in supporting her husband's preferred Republican candidates in midterm races or relitigating the 2020 presidential election like the former president, Melania has turned her attention elsewhere, supporting her family after the sudden death of Ivana Trump in July and promoting a line of NFTs.

The Trump sources who spoke to CNN about Melania's apparently mellow reaction to the FBI search and the growing intensity of various ongoing investigations into her husband and his family's business speculated that her post-White House financial moves may be part of an effort to prepare for an uncertain future.

"I would imagine as the wife and mother of his child, she must be worried (about the future)," says the years-long Trump acquaintance. "She might at least be a little worried about how her own life will change."