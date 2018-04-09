Melania Trump, Amid Escalation in Husband's Porn-Star Scandal, Comforts Boy Over Spill: 'No Worry At All'

A tumbling water glass was “no worry at all” for Melania Trump, who kept a laser focus on her own agenda for America’s children as new developments in the cover-up of her husband’s alleged affair with a porn star rocked the headlines Monday.

In the White House Blue Room, which had been set up like a classroom, the first lady hosted 13 middle-school students for what her office called “a listening session.” Mrs. Trump told the children she looked forward to them “sharing your stories and your thoughts about your struggles and challenges.”

“I want to help children everywhere to be their best, so with your help, we can achieve positive results.”

The first lady invited each child to the front of the room to write on a large smart board to “maybe share your emotions, how you feel maybe in school, how you feel at home, or with your peers.”

“So maybe I could be the first one and tell you what I feel today,” Mrs. Trump said. “Is that good? Yes?” She wrote: “excited.”

“I feel today very excited and thankful because you’re here and we’re opening up the conversation. Yes?”

The last boy to the step up to the board wrote “energized” and, as he pivoted to return to his seat, knocked to the carpet the first lady’s water glass on the table beside her ornately upholstered blue-and-gold chair.

He let out a gasp and a loud “Ooohh,” according to the White House pool report from the event.

Mrs. Trump put a reassuring hand on the boy’s shoulder, telling him: “No problem. Don’t worry. It’s just water, OK? No worry at all. It happens.”

Shortly after reporters were escorted out of the event, news broke that FBI agents had raided the offices of President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who admits to paying $130,000 to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 election as part of a non-disclosure agreement related to her claim of an earlier sexual affair with Trump. He and Cohen have repeatedly denied any affair between Daniels and Trump.

A White House official tells CNN that the president had been watching TV reports of the FBI raid and knew about it before the news broke. It is unclear if Mrs. Trump also had advance word of the dramatic development.

At the top of a Monday afternoon meeting with military leaders, Trump addressed the raid on his lawyer’s office and home. “It’s a disgraceful situation,” he told the White House press pool. “I have this witch hunt constantly going on.”