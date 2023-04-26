Melania Trump Will Celebrate 'Low-Key' 53rd Birthday as Husband's E. Jean Carroll Trial Ramps Up (Exclusive)

Melania Trump is expected to spend her 53rd birthday Wednesday with family at Mar-a-Lago, a source tells PEOPLE.

"Melania likes a low-key celebration with family and that I believe is her plan for this year's birthday," the source notes.

As "low-key" as the day might be for the former first lady, it comes amid a challenging time for her and her husband, former President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, a lawsuit by former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll accusing the former president of rape and defamation made its way to court in New York City with the launch of jury selection.

The case comes on the heels of other legal issues for Donald, who in March became the first former president in U.S. history to answer to criminal charges when he appeared in a Manhattan courtroom to plead not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree following an investigation into an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was a presidential candidate in 2016.

But as for Wednesday, Donald is expected to celebrate Melania if his schedule allows him to be in Mar-a-Lago.

"If Donald is here, he will be joining the family to celebrate his wife's birthday. Despite what you hear, the Trumps are a close family," the source adds.

Another source tells PEOPLE: "Don't be fooled by the former president's outspoken manner and dominant influence on those around him. He respects and admires his wife."

"He wants to make Melania happy," the source says, adding: "They have a more than suitable partners arrangement."

A spokesperson for Melania did not return PEOPLE's request for comment about her birthday plans.

Joe Raedle/Getty

As Mar-a-Lago is one of Melania's favorite places, it is no surprise that she plans on welcoming another year with a family celebration.

"She is comfortable and happy at Mar-a-Lago and is lucky that her family surrounds her," the source says.

Another source believes that Melania might leave the country on holiday soon, and may look to "take Barron to Europe this summer."

"Melania is in charge of Barron and his well-being and no matter what else is going on in her life, he plays the lead role," the source tells PEOPLE.

Another source says that Melania is greatly admired by the Mar-a-Lago Club members, saying, "She is lovely and nice to everyone and not always as quiet as you think."

"She has many interests of her own and pursues them," the source adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Her husband, meanwhile, launched another run for the presidency and now juggles the campaign and a number of other legal issues.

On Wednesday, he took to his social media platform Truth Social to call Carroll's rape and defamation allegations against him a "scam."