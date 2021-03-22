Melania Trump Celebrates Son Barron's First Post-White House Birthday

"Happy birthday BWT," the former first lady wrote on Saturday, using her son's initials alongside three heart emojis

Melania Trump had a simple birthday message to share this weekend for her teenage son, Barron — and social media had plenty to say about it.

"Happy birthday BWT," Trump, 50, tweeted on Saturday, using her son's initials alongside three heart emojis.

She also shared an image of two black balloons that made a 15, for Barron's age.

Many Twitter users reacted to the unusual decorations while still others defended the former first lady, reflecting the split reactions the Trumps continue to inspire. (The birthday message has more than 4,000 comments and counting.)

"You could have found a more cheerful pic," one user wrote. "This looks quite morbid."

A second user wrote: "happy birthday to Barron, but using black numbers for a 15th birthday strikes me as rather odd."

Of course, there were defenders as well. "Can the Trump haters give their hate a break?" a user wrote.

Another tweeted: "Reading the responses… people are so sick. This is a mother celebrating her son."

Since President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid in November, he, Mrs. Trump and their son have been living at their Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

A family source told PEOPLE in December that Mrs. Trump was "checking out a good Florida school for Barron" at the time.

The teen was largely out of the spotlight during his years in the White House, because of his age. Sources have said repeatedly that Barron was Mrs. Trump's focus as first lady and during their periodic trips to Mar-a-Lago before moving there in January.

"Melania is a great mother and that is her most important role," one insider previously told PEOPLE. "Barron is the most important thing in Melania's life."

Donald Trump; Melania Trump Image zoom From left: Donald Trump, Melania Trump and their son, Barron, on Aug. 16, 2020 | Credit: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

Barron Trump Image zoom Barron Trump | Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Mrs. Trump's Saturday birthday wish for Barron marked a rare use of social media by the famously reserved former first lady.

In January, CNN reported that she was planning to continue some of her White House work, including her "Be Best" campaign spotlighting children's welfare and anti-bullying.