No Swat Here! Melania Trump Reaches for the President's Hand Before His Visit with the Queen

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have a complicated history with hand-to-hand contact, but after their most intimate hand grip to date on Tuesday, the couple has shared yet another surprising public display of affection.

As the Trumps descended the steps of Air Force One at Stansted Airport in the U.K. on Thursday, the first lady seemingly reached for the president’s hand.

Leon Neal/Getty

Smirking at his wife’s welcoming gesture, Trump at first seemed to keep his hand by his side.

By the time the two hit the pavement, they found their connected stride, holding hands and matching steps.

Leon Neal/Getty

Like their notable hand holding Tuesday, the president opted for a firm grip, with no sign of interlocking fingers.

MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The stage is set for the president’s stop in the U.K., where he will visit with Prime Minister Theresa May and have tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle on Friday, among other stops.

RELATED: No-Swat Zone: President Trump Holds Melania’s Hand in the Tightest Grip Yet as They Depart for Europe

Trump watchers have kept a close eye on the first couple’s public displays of affection, especially after the first lady was caught on camera clearly swatting away her husband’s hand during a trip to Tel Aviv, Israel in May of last year.

More recently, in February, Trump once again tried but failed to make hand-to-hand contact with his wife as they departed the White House for a trip to Ohio.

RELATED VIDEO: President Trump Set to Meet Queen Elizabeth at Harry and Meghan’s Wedding Venue

And in April, the first lady again appeared reluctant to hold her husband’s hand — despite his best efforts — as they welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, to the White House for the Trump administration’s first state visit.

But on Tuesday, as the first couple crossed the South Lawn of the White House to board Marine One, Trump held Melania’s hand firmly.

The first couple departed Tuesday for a trip to Europe. Trump has since attended the NATO summit in Brussels and plans to meet one-on-one with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 16.