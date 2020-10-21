Mel Brooks, 94, Makes Rare Political Statement Backing Biden and Slamming Trump for COVID Response

"I like Joe. Why do I like Joe? Because Joe likes the facts," the comedy legend says in a new political video — his first-ever, his son said

Mel Brooks is fed up with President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the 94-year-old actor, writer and director made his first political video endorsing Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

"My father, @MelBrooks, is 94. He has never made a political video. Until now," Max Brooks, Mel's son, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday alongside the video message.

In the video, the legendary comedian criticizes Trump for the government's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and urges the public to vote for Biden in the Nov. 3 election.

"Hi folks. I’m Mel Brooks and behind me you see my son [Max] and my grandson [Henry], and they can’t be with me," Mel says in the video while motioning toward his family members who stand behind a glass door. "Why? Because of this coronavirus. And Donald Trump is not doing a damn thing about it."

"So many people have died, and when you’re dead, you can’t do much. So I’m voting for Joe Biden," Mel adds while holding up a campaign mug supporting Biden. "I like Joe. Why do I like Joe? Because Joe likes the facts. Because Joe likes science. Joe will keep us going. Take a tip from me, vote for Joe."

In the background, both Max and Henry can be seen holding up campaign posters for Biden and Harris.

Mel has criticized Trump in the past while also noting — almost ruefully — that the constant surprises from the Trump administration have been rich material for comedians and late-night hosts. "We are grateful to him for his contribution to showbiz. Other things are not so terrific," Mel said in 2018.

Earlier this year, Mel and Max shared another video on Twitter explaining the importance of social distancing when the pandemic began spreading widely through the U.S.

“Hi, I’m Max Brooks, I’m 47 years old. This is my dad, Mel Brooks, he’s 93,” Max said in that video, in March, as Mel, who turned 94 in June, walked into the frame and knocked on the glass separating them.

“If I get the coronavirus, I’ll probably be okay,” Max said then. “But if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke and before I know it, I’ve wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends.”

He added: “When it comes to coronavirus, I have to think about who I can infect. And so should you.”

“So practice social distancing,” Max said as Mel nodded encouragingly. “Avoid crowds, wash your hands, keep 6 feet away from people. And if you’ve got the option to stay home, just stay home.”

Mel later mourned the passing of Reiner, his longtime friend, who died of natural causes at the age of 98 on June 24.