Megyn Kelly Tells Michael Cohen's Lawyer 'No One Believes' Trump Didn't Know About Porn Star Payout

Megyn Kelly isn’t buying the claim that Donald Trump’s lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen never told the now-president about a $130,000 payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged sexual encounter.

Speaking to Cohen’s attorney David Schwartz on Megyn Kelly Today Thursday, the host disputed that Cohen used his own money for the payout — made the month before the 2016 presidential election — without informing Trump or seeking reimbursement.

“No one believes that, David,” she said as the audience laughed and applauded.

“Lots of people believe it. If you understand the dynamics of the relationship,” Shwartz responded, before being cut off by Kelly. “Michael Cohen had great authority within that organization to take care of things.”

The former Fox News anchor argued that Trump has much more money than Cohen, but Schwartz explained that Cohen made a decision to act given that they were just weeks out from Election Day.

Cohen “chose not to go to the boss; he chose to take care of this thing” due to his “love” and “loyalty” for Trump, Schwartz said.

Kelly also asked if Cohen was behind an alleged threat Daniels detailed on 60 Minutes, in which she says a man in Las Vegas approached her and her infant daughter after she spoke to In Touch magazine in May 2011 for $15,000 dollars. (The interview was shelved for years due to threatened legal action.)

“Of course he didn’t order it,” Schwartz replied.

He also brushed off talk that Cohen makes threats in general.

“I’ve heard that through the grapevine, but I don’t think threats. He speaks very strong,” Schwartz said. “If you call enforcement of a damages clause in a contract a threat where two attorneys are speaking to each other. If [Stormy Daniels’ attorney] Michael Avenatti considers that a threat, I feel sorry for him.”

The interview comes the same week the TV host shared excerpts from her 2016 book in which Cohen reportedly sternly warned a Daily Beast writer against covering Trump’s divorce from first wife Ivana, including a claim that he raped his wife.

After reading Cohen’s written threat to kill the story, Schwartz said his client was reacting to the intimidation against Trump.

“Everybody should want an employee like this who would be so loyal to your boss that you will protect that person,” the lawyer added.

In addition to Cohen’s warnings to the writer, Kelly also recalled an incident when Cohen retweeted numerous threatening messages, including a person who wrote “#boycottmegynkelly @realDonaldTrump we can gut her.”

“Gut her,” Kelly wrote in her book. “For the first time, I felt alarmed.”

Cohen initially denied paying Daniels for the nondisclosure agreement, but later admitted to it, calling it a “private transaction” and claiming it didn’t violate any campaign finance laws. Cohen and Trump continue to deny that the affair took place.

In addition to Daniels, Trump is embroiled in allegations that he had an affair with former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal while married to Melania in 2006. The White House has also denied that affair.