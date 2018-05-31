Megyn Kelly Likens Samantha Bee Calling Ivanka Trump a ‘C—t’ to Roseanne Barr Fiasco: 'Hate Is Hate'  

Megyn Kelly is calling out Samantha Bee after the late-night host referred to Ivanka Trump as a “feckless c–t” on her Wednesday night show.

Tweeting a link to a Raw Story writeup of the Full Frontal moment, Kelly, 47, called Bee’s language “disgusting” and suggested the media’s “gleeful” coverage of the monologue was hypocritical in light of its condemnation of disgraced comedian Roseanne Barr.

“This is disgusting. How is this acceptable?” the host of NBC’s Megyn Kelly TODAY tweeted Thursday morning, referring to Bee’s comments. “And how are we expected to take any of these publications seriously if they gleefully repost something like this at the same time they (rightfully) condemn @therealroseanne? You know the saying Love is Love? Well Hate is Hate.”

Meghan McCain, 33, appeared to agree with Kelly. Sen. John McCain’s daughter, a co-host on The View, retweeted Kelly’s take on Thursday morning.

In Bee’s wide-ranging monologue — which was written up by Vulture, the Huffington Post, the Daily Beast and other outlets — she ripped into Ivanka Trump over a recent Twitter photo of her cuddling with her son. Trump’s post has been criticized as tone-deaf amid an ongoing crisis involving the U.S. government losing track of 1,500 migrant children.

“Do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c–t,” Bee said. “He listens to you! Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f—ing stop it!”

Bee also referenced the Roseanne Barr fiasco at the top of her monologue, joking, “We are going to talk about racism and I just popped an Ambien, so buckle up, everyone!”

Barr faced fierce backlash — and got her Roseanne revival canceled by ABC — after she tweeted a since-deleted attack on former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is black, during a racist Twitter rant overnight Monday.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj,” Barr wrote, using Jarrett’s initials in response to a tweeted conspiracy theory about the Obama administration. She later apologized for her comments and gave the excuse that she had been “Ambien tweeting.”

While Kelly grouped Bee’s Ivanka Trump insult in with Barr’s racist rant, plenty of others on social media seemed on board with Bee’s comments.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! comedy writer Bess Kalb tweeted, “It’s absolutely wrong to call Ivanka a “feckless c–t.” She’s a lot more than that. She’s a feckless c–t WIFE. She’s a feckless c–t SISTER. She’s a feckless c–t DAUGHTER. And she’s a feckless c–t BUSINESSWOMAN. She contains feckless c–t MULTITUDES.”

If you voted for a man who said "grab them by the pussy," it's absurd to clutch your pearls over a comedian calling Trump a "feckless c–nt." Also "feckless c–t" is accurate and descriptive writing. A+ — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) May 31, 2018

Sex advice columnist Dan Savage tweeted: “Just waking up. So are we going with fecklessc–tgate of fecklessc–tghazi?”

Teen Vogue‘s Emily Lindin tweeted, “The only problem with Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump a ‘feckless c–t’ is that ‘c–t’ should not be used as an insult. Do better, @iamsambee. C–ts are fun, flexible & strong as hell. Most of us owe our existence to at least one c–t. Ivanka is more like a male nipple.”

One Twitter user wrote: “Listen, Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump a C–t is not comparable to Roseanne Barr referring to a black woman as a child of the Muslim Brotherhood & Planet Of The Apes. One is vulgar, the other is flat out racist.”

And another highlighted the hypocrisy of Trump supporters who have used the c-word in reference to Hillary Clinton.

“Trump Supporters: ‘Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c*nt!” I am SO offended!!! What a horrible, disgusting thing to say!’ ”

“Also Trump Supporters,” the tweeter added, attaching photos of anti-Hillary Clinton T-shirts reading “Trump that bitch,” and “C–t.”