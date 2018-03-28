After Stormy Daniels Interview, Megyn Kelly Reiterates Her Own Alleged Threats by Trump's Team

After Stormy Daniels spoke out about being threatened following her 2006 affair with Donald Trump on 60 Minutes, Megyn Kelly pointed out that his personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, has a “history of threatening women” — including herself.

The Megyn Kelly Today host, 47, shared portions of her 2016 book, Settle for More, on Twitter Sunday, which detail her own experiences with members of Trump’s team. She recalled an incident when Cohen retweeted numerous threatening messages, including a person who wrote “#boycottmegynkelly @realDonaldTrump we can gut her.”

“Gut her,” Kelly reiterated in her book. “For the first time, I felt alarmed.”

The journalist also shared an excerpt from her book about former Daily Beast reporter Tim Mak allegedly being warned by Cohen not to write a piece about Trump’s divorce from first wife Ivana.

“I will make sure that you and I meet one day while we’re in the courthouse. And I will take you for every penny you still dont have. And I will come after your Daily Beast and everybody else that you possibly know,” Cohen allegedly threatened Mak. “So I’m warning you, tread very f–ing lightly, because what I’m going to do to you is going to be f–ing disgusting.”

And let’s not forget this, from #coreylewandowski – who threatened me if I dared to show up at the 2d Fox News debate. Sound familiar? #StormyDaniels pic.twitter.com/Qq7Tyl5cyF — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 26, 2018

PEOPLE reached out to Cohen through the White House and the Trump Organzation, but have yet to receive a response.

Meanwhile, Kelly also called out Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on Twitter, noting that he “threatened me if I dared to show up at the 2d Fox News debate.”

In the book, she wrote about how Lewandowski “made a call to [Fox News executive] Bill Sammon and tried to get me booted off the debate team. When Sammon told him that was out of the question, Lewandowski threatened me, saying I’d had a ‘rough couple of days after that last debate,’ and he ‘would hate to have [me] go through that again.’ ”

“The tone was unmistakable,” Kelly continued. “Sammon warned Lewandowski that he was out of line.”

She asked her Twitter followers, “Sound familiar?”

Representatives for Lewandowski did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On her show this week, Kelly said her tweets were meant to support Daniels’ story.

“It’s not the sex, it’s the money. This payment that she received just 10 days before the election that could’ve violated campaign finance laws. We don’t know that, but that is one of the biggest questions that is still not resolved” – @HallieJackson #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/90e3PqtmYK — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) March 26, 2018

“[This] certainly doesn’t mean that he was behind the man at the car with Stormy Daniels, if that happened. But it’s something you should know in evaluating these two people’s credibility,” she explained.

According to Daniels in the 60 Minutes interview, she was threatened by a man in Las Vegas after she detailed the alleged affair to In Touch magazine in May 2011 for $15,000 dollars.

“I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. … And a guy walked up to me and said, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’ And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone,” she recalled to Anderson Cooper.

The In Touch story was then shelved until earlier this year.

“I was rattled,” Daniels also told Cooper. “And my hands are shaking so much, I was afraid I was gonna drop her.”