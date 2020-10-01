"It was a hot mess that didn't allow us to hear much substance at all," Megyn Kelly said of Tuesday's debate

Megyn Kelly Says She Would Have Demanded Control of Trump's Mic During Chaotic Debate Had She Moderated

Megyn Kelly is sharing her reaction to the chaotic presidential debate that took place Tuesday night — and speaking out about how she would have moderated the evening.

Kelly, 49, moderated the Republican debate in 2015 alongside Wallace and Bret Baier. While the former Megyn Kelly Today host was not involved in Tuesday night's debate, she had some thoughts about what she would have done differently.

"Had it been me out there, I would have said, 'I want control of the cameras and I want control of the mics,' " Kelly said in an interview with Extra on Wednesday.

Image zoom Chris Wallace, Megyn Kelly and Bret Baier in 2016 Charlie Neibergall/AP

"Let me tell you something, if I looked at Donald Trump and said, 'Mr. Trump, I appreciate that you want to be heard and I’ve turned off your mic and the camera is on me, so no one can see you or hear you when you're interrupting,’ that would have stopped it," Kelly said. "And that would have stopped Biden, who was also interrupting."

Kelly added that the disorderly debate was "not Wallace’s fault."

Wallace was put in "an impossible situation," Kelly told Extra. "We've never had a presidential debate like that, and so I admit that he was on unchartered territory."

Kelly added that she "wasn't shocked" by Trump's behavior.

Image zoom President Donald Trump (left) and former Vice President Joe Biden at Tuesday's debate JIM WATSON/Getty Images

"Clearly, he just wanted to go in there and dump against Biden, and he succeeded in not letting Biden get one clean soundbite out," she said. "Had I been in Biden’s shoes, I would have looked over at Trump every time he interrupted me and said, like ... 'You seem upset… do you need a break?' "

"I tweeted out that it was a s— show and I stand behind that," the former Fox News anchor said in summation of the tumultuous debate.