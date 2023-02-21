Megyn Kelly Calls Out Don Lemon Ahead of His Return to Television: 'This Is a Pattern with This Guy'

Megyn Kelly is letting her feelings about Don Lemon be known as he prepares to return to CNN This Morning amid controversy.

Last Thursday, the 56-year-old television host has come under network and public scrutiny for suggesting Nikki Haley, a Republican who recently announced her candidacy for president, was "past her prime."

In a memo obtained by PEOPLE Tuesday, the network told staffers that the host would return to his morning television show after he agreed "to participate in formal training" and had a "frank and meaningful conversation" with network chairman Chris Licht.

Kelly, who has been outspoken about women's treatment in the media and was one of the women that helped expose Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes' sexual harassment to light, took aim at Lemon and CNN Tuesday.

"Day 1 of Don Lemon's "formal training" on how not to be a misogynist. Let's help!," quipped the 52-year-old media personality in a Twitter thread.

The former Fox News host then went on to list eight bullet points in which she criticized Lemon, explaining that women "are not damaged goods when they hit 40" and that "women forgetting a fact" are "human" and do not have "mommy brain."

Lemon previously apologized via social media, writing: "The reference I made to a woman's 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

Kelly in her tweet slammed his apology, saying: "Defending sexism w/ "some of my best friends are" (in the group I attacked) would not excuse racism & it doesn't excuse sexism."

Kelly, whose own show was canceled in 2018 after she questioned "what is racist?' while discussing wearing blackface for Halloween, has suggested on her SiriusXM show, The Megyn Kelly Show, that CNN needs to take more action.

In her show and subsequent tweets this week she expressed that Lemon's behavior "is a pattern" and that he "does not respect women."

"When under fire for misogyny, try to at least look/act sorry," wrote Kelly at the end of the lengthy series of tweets.

A spokesperson for CNN did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.