Megyn Kelly Calls Out Don Lemon Ahead of His Return to Television: 'This Is a Pattern with This Guy'

"Day 1 of Don Lemon's "formal training" on how not to be a misogynist. Let's help!," quipped the 52-year-old media personality in a Twitter thread on Tuesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 21, 2023 09:35 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Journalist Megyn Kelly attends UJA-Federation's 2022 Music Visionary Of The Year Award Luncheon at The Pierre Hotel on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Don Lemon attends the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Mike Coppola/Getty

Megyn Kelly is letting her feelings about Don Lemon be known as he prepares to return to CNN This Morning amid controversy.

Last Thursday, the 56-year-old television host has come under network and public scrutiny for suggesting Nikki Haley, a Republican who recently announced her candidacy for president, was "past her prime."

In a memo obtained by PEOPLE Tuesday, the network told staffers that the host would return to his morning television show after he agreed "to participate in formal training" and had a "frank and meaningful conversation" with network chairman Chris Licht.

Kelly, who has been outspoken about women's treatment in the media and was one of the women that helped expose Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes' sexual harassment to light, took aim at Lemon and CNN Tuesday.

"Day 1 of Don Lemon's "formal training" on how not to be a misogynist. Let's help!," quipped the 52-year-old media personality in a Twitter thread.

The former Fox News host then went on to list eight bullet points in which she criticized Lemon, explaining that women "are not damaged goods when they hit 40" and that "women forgetting a fact" are "human" and do not have "mommy brain."

Lemon previously apologized via social media, writing: "The reference I made to a woman's 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

Kelly in her tweet slammed his apology, saying: "Defending sexism w/ "some of my best friends are" (in the group I attacked) would not excuse racism & it doesn't excuse sexism."

Kelly, whose own show was canceled in 2018 after she questioned "what is racist?' while discussing wearing blackface for Halloween, has suggested on her SiriusXM show, The Megyn Kelly Show, that CNN needs to take more action.

In her show and subsequent tweets this week she expressed that Lemon's behavior "is a pattern" and that he "does not respect women."

"When under fire for misogyny, try to at least look/act sorry," wrote Kelly at the end of the lengthy series of tweets.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A spokesperson for CNN did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Don Lemon attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
Don Lemon To Undergo 'Formal Training,' Will Return to 'CNN This Morning' on Wednesday
DON LEMON
Don Lemon Absent From CNN for Second Day Following Nikki Haley Remarks
romance books tout
14 Romance Novels You'll Love for Valentine's Day (and Beyond!)
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
THAT '70S SHOW - Top row L-R: Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon. Center L-R: Don Stark, Tanya Roberts, Mila Kunis, Lisa Robin Kelly, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)
The Stars of That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?
Lauren Boebert
The Biggest Midterms Surprises, from Lauren Boebert's Neck-and-Neck Race to the Red Wave That Wasn't
Deion Sanders visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 50 Radio Row at the Moscone Center on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California
Deion Sanders' 5 Kids: Everything to Know
polling place
PEOPLE's Complete Guide to the 2022 Midterms: Everything to Know Before Election Night
Deborah Roberts and Al Roker attend the 2022 New York Ballet Spring Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on May 05, 2022 in New York City
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts' Relationship Timeline
Constance Wu attends the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
The Biggest Revelations from Constance Wu's Memoir 'Making a Scene'
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
A Complete Timeline of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Divorce
Dr. Oz, Herschel Walker
The 'October Surprise,' Explained: History Repeats with Late-Campaign Controversies Involving Oz and Walker
In this photo taken April 23, 2009 and provided by Harpo Productions, Inc., talk-show host Oprah Winfrey raises a champagne toast to Dr. Mehmet Oz, her in-house medical and health expert, during taping of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in Chicago. The show will air nationally on Tuesday, May 12, 2009. Oz is leaving his spot as a regular on the show to launch his own syndicated program this fall.
The Rise and Fall of Dr. Oz
Missouri Republican senate primary candidates: US Rep. Vicky Hartzler ; state Attorney General ;Eric Schmitt; Eric Greitens Mark McCloskey
Missouri's Senate Primary on Tuesday Will Test the Values of the State's Beleaguered Republican Party
Tom Brady Apologies After Breaking Tablet amid All-Out Brawl at Bucs/Saints Game. credit TSN
Tom Brady Apologizes for Breaking Tablet Before All-Out Brawl at Bucs vs. Saints Game
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: All the Details