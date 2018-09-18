Meghan McCain Is 'Working Through' Her Father's Death: 'It's Been Really Hard on Her'

Since the death of her father John McCain on Aug. 25, Meghan McCain has remained out of the spotlight.

During Monday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Meghan’s friend S.E. Cupp opened up on how the 33-year-old The View co-host is doing.

“She’s okay. She’s still working through it,” Cupp, 39, told WWHL host Andy Cohen. “She’s taking a leave before she comes back into it all.”

“It’s been really hard on her. I have to say, you’ve been really, really good to her and her family,” Cupp told Cohen.

Cohen, 50, then responded with, “Oh, I’m crazy about her.”

Meghan was absent from her seat at The View’s season 22 premiere on Sept. 4.

“Meghan is like a sister to me and this was the hardest thing she has ever been through,” new co-host Abby Huntsman said on the show. “Her dad was her best friend, her dad was everything.”

For Sen. McCain’s Washington, D.C. funeral on Sept. 1, Meghan delivered a tearful eulogy.

“Dad, I love you. I always have,” Meghan said. “All that I am, all that I hope, all that I dream is grounded in what you taught me. You loved me and you showed me what love must be. Your greatness is woven into my life. It is woven into my mother’s life.”

“It is woven into my sister’s life. It is woven into my brother’s lives. It is woven into the lie and liberty of the country you sacrificed so much to defend.”

“My father is gone. My father is gone and my sorrow is immense but I know his life and I know it was great because it was good.”

Sen. McCain died at the age of 81 after a battle with glioblastoma, an extremely aggressive brain tumor.