Meghan McCain Posts Touching Photos of Late Dad, Wishes Him Merry Christmas 'Wherever You Are'

As she endures her first Christmas without her father, Meghan McCain is reminding others who are grieving that they’re not alone.

The 34-year-old host of The View shared on her Twitter and Instagram two memories of the late Sen. John McCain, who died in August of brain cancer at 81. In one of them, posted on Christmas Eve, the Arizona Republican is grilling while wearing a baseball cap and a flannel shirt. In the other, posted on Christmas Day, he’s dressed in a blazer as he sits smiling on a bench.

“Merry Christmas, Dad. Wherever you are – I love you forever,” she captioned the photos.

I love you. Merry Christmas Dad, ⁦@SenJohnMcCain⁩ – wherever you are. pic.twitter.com/o684B4zPmd — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 25, 2018

Shortly after she shared them, one person suggested she do her mourning “in private.” In response, McCain was quick to defend her posts.

If there’s one thing I’m doing in 2019 it’s to continue to destigmatize talking about grief, death and cancer. My father shared his life in public, I share it in death. To all of you out there missing a loved one tonight – you are not alone. I’m along side you, sending strength. https://t.co/u8pddZPcDo — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 25, 2018

“If there’s one thing I’m doing in 2019 it’s to continue to destigmatize talking about grief, death and cancer,” she wrote. “My father shared his life in public, I share it in death. To all of you out there missing a loved one tonight – you are not alone. I’m along side you, sending strength.”

Meghan and John McCain Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images

The former Fox News contributor has been especially vocal about her loss since the holiday season kicked off with Thanksgiving, her father’s favorite. After revealing how “terribly” she missed him, McCain discussed on The View the importance of allowing yourself to feel sad when you need to.

“For those of you who aren’t having great holidays, it’s okay to be in your truth,” she began. “I’m not having great holidays. Everyone knows what’s happened in my life, everyone knows what’s happening.”

Meghan and John McCain Meghan McCain/Twitter

She continued: “If you’re having a bad holiday season, right here, I’m with you. Okay? Sometimes it’s hard, and it’s really hard with social media that everyone looks like they’re having a perfect holiday. And for those of us who aren’t, it’s okay.”

Following her remarks, many on social media supported The Daily Beast columnist for being so open about her grief, while sharing their own stories of loss.

“Thank you @MeghanMcCain . My holidays are hard right now. I miss my daddy,” wrote one social media user.

Meghan and John McCain Sierra Blanco Photography

Another Twitter account thanked the television personality for “encouraging others” to be honest about their emotions during the holiday season.

Since her father’s passing, Meghan has been open about her sorrow and how she is healing.

On Oct. 29, in response to another message asking why she continues to discuss how much she missed her father, Meghan wrote on Twitter, “There are many of us who are in grief … But it makes me feel less alone and hopefully others less alone to share the grief process that is still so taboo to some.”

Meghan and John McCain Meghan McCain/Instagram

Earlier in November, marking 84 days since her father’s death, McCain said on Instagram, “I want to tell you about everything and get your opinion on everything – just like we used to do. I don’t know how you go from talking to someone seven times a day to never.

“It is still so indescribably surreal to go through the motions of life without sharing all of it with you – like some awful parallel universe I fell into,” Meghan added. “The pain of missing you and the grief that comes with it continues to be sharp and primal.”