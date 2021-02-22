Meghan McCain Voices Frustration over When She'll Be Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine

“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous," she said

McCain, 36, reacted to Dr. Anthony Fauci's State of the Union interview on CNN, where he said it's "possible" that Americans will still need to wear masks in 2022 even if we return to "a significant degree of normality" by the end of the year.

"The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don't know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it. I want to get it," the talk show host said. "If you call me at three o'clock in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it.

She continued, "I want to be responsible and obviously wait my turn but this rollout has been a disaster."

"And I understand [former] President Trump can take much of the blame, but now we're in the Biden administration and I, for one, would like something to look forward to and to hope for because if getting the vaccine means that just nothing changes and we have to wait another few years until everyone gets it, there's already a lot of people not getting it," McCain said.

The View co-host referenced Israel's "get a shot, take a shot" campaign. The slogan is in reference to how some bars are offering free shots to citizens after they get the first shot of their vaccine, per The Times of Israel. All Israeli residents over 16 years old have been eligible to get the vaccine since Feb. 3, according to the outlet.

"I think that the reason other countries are doing better … with the vaccine is that former, disgraced, twice-impeached, one-term President [Donald] Trump downplayed the science. He made sure that people didn't follow science. He politicized masks. He had these super-spreader events, and because of that, Americans died," co-host Sunny Hostin said in response to McCain.

"I think the reason why we are, even as Americans, are having vaccine-envy and are angry is because the Trump administration didn't handle this correctly," Hostin, 52, added. "As Americans, we need to stop disparaging scientists and questioning scientists, and ... follow the science," she exclaimed.

At least 1 in 8 Americans have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control, and more than 19,438,000 have been fully vaccinated.

While the vaccine supply had initially been lower upon assuming office, during a trip to National Institutes of Health earlier this month, President Biden announced that the U.S. had secured contracts from both Moderna and Pfizer to deliver an additional 100 million doses each by the end of July.

According to data from The New York Times, the rate of vaccination has increased from roughly 250,000 doses administered in a day in early January to 1.61 million average doses per day currently.