Meghan McCain Pays Tribute to Late Father John on Veterans Day: 'I Am Forever Grateful'

Veterans Day is deeply personal for Meghan McCain.

On Sunday, the co-host of The View, 34, paid tribute to her late father John McCain and thanked all veterans for their service. The war hero and longtime politician died in August at age 81 of brain cancer.

“Today on #VeteransDay we remember and honor those who have selflessly served and sacrificed,” Meghan wrote alongside a picture of Sen. McCain in uniform. “Those who have and continue to fight to protect our freedoms in this incredible country of ours. I am forever grateful.”

“I miss you so much Dad, thank you for showing me what fighting for something greater than yourself means,” she concluded, adding three American flag emojis and “#homeofthefreebecauseofthebrave.”

“Love you so much my friend. Remembering and honoring your great father today,” meteorologist Janice Dean commented.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown added five red hearts, and Abby Huntsman, a fellow panelist on The View, commented with hearts and American flags.

Meghan has honored her father’s legacy since his death, most publicly by delivering a moving eulogy for him at the Washington National Cathedral in early September.

“The America of John McCain has no need to be great again because America was always great,” she said, referencing the campaign slogan of President Donald Trump, who was not in attendance.

On Election Day earlier in November, Meghan showed her followers her very first trip to the polls as a baby in her father’s arms in 1984.

“[My] Dad showing me off when I’m 15 days old at the polls,” she wrote. “My first Election Day of my life without you – miss you so much today Dad. Thank you for always involving me in our amazing American political process and bringing me everywhere you went.”

In October, Meghan got candid about her grief on Instagram.

“I wake up every morning still instinctually trying and reaching to call you on the phone. I miss you so much Dad it physically hurts my heart. I miss your laugh, your voice, your dark sense of humor, the way you always made me feel safe in a world that seems to have lost its way,” she wrote.

“I miss your dry ribs and grilled chicken. I miss you singing The Beach Boys on the porch. I miss waking up and drinking cappuccino and reading the New York Times together. I miss your old far side t-shirts and watching John Wayne movies,” Meghan continued. “I miss hiking across the creek to the top of the mountain and watching the black hawks. I miss the way you cooked eggs and bacon. I love you forever. Stay with me.”