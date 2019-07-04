Meghan McCain is thinking of her father, the late Sen. John McCain, on this Fourth of July — and she’s getting in another jab at the president, who has long disparaged her dad.

Meghan, 34, posted a photo to Instagram on Thursday of her wearing a shirt in honor of the warship named for her father (and his father and grandfather before him).

She noted that the shirt, which also reads “Big Bad John,” will be available to anyone who wants to buy one at Donald Trump‘s controversial Independence Day celebration in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night. (Trump’s festivities have drawn protests that he is politicizing a nonpartisan holiday.)

In her post, Meghan also shouted out two groups, RagsOfHonorUSA and VoteVets.org, who support veterans like her father.

“Happy Independence Day! Who’s afraid of ‘Big Bad John McCain’?! Thank you @votevets & @ragsofhonor (who provide employment and services to homeless veterans) for this tee shirt,” Meghan wrote with her photo.

“Couldn’t figure out what to wear today and this is perfect,” she added, a nod to a controversy earlier this year in which a White House official reportedly tried to have the USS McCain moved out of view of Trump during his visit to a Japanese naval base.

He and Sen. McCain clashed repeatedly before the Arizona lawmaker died in 2018. The senator famously doomed the president’s efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Trump has lambasted his political choices and mocked him for being a prisoner-of-war while fighting in Vietnam.

Trump’s attacks continued even months after Sen. McCain’s death.

Meghan, a co-host on The View, has continued to defend her father’s memory.

“Trump is a child who will always be deeply threatened by the greatness of my dads incredible life,” she tweeted in May. “There is a lot of criticism of how much I speak about my dad, but nine months since he passed, Trump won’t let him RIP. So I have to stand up for him.”

“It makes my grief unbearable,” she wrote.

After the initial reports about efforts to hide the USS McCain, President Trump said he had no knowledge of the request but praised whomever had thought of it.

“John McCain, I wasn’t a fan but I would never do a thing like that,” he told reporters. “Now, somebody did it because they thought I didn’t like him, okay. And they were well meaning, I will say.”