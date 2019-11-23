Meghan McCain Turns Off Instagram Comments After Receiving 'Abuse and Threats'

Meghan McCain is not tolerating any inappropriate or harmful comments on her Instagram.

On Friday, The View co-host, 35, announced that she was turning off the comments on all of her posts after receiving a number of abusive and threatening messages from Instagram users.

“Turning off commenting on Instagram for the time being. I have family and young people in my life who can read it,” she wrote in a black-and-white message. “You can disagree with my politics all you want but the abuse and threats is too far.”

Almost all of her Instagram posts still do allow users to comment, aside from two — her most recent photo with Dolly Parton on The View and one of Meghan at a shooting range holding a gun, which was posted on Thursday.

A rep for the talk show co-host did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Meghan’s decision to turn her comments off comes a few weeks after she confronted Donald Trump Jr. during his appearance on The View.

The most conservative voice on the show’s panel, Meghan has regularly tangled with co-hosts, guests, and fans over politics. She is rarely in a position that aligns with President Donald Trump. However, Meghan has repeatedly criticized him as well, in part for his attacks on her father Sen. John McCain, who died last year from cancer.

“Mr. Trump, a lot of Americans in politics miss character, and a lot of people miss the soul of this country. You and your family have hurt a lot of people and put a lot of people through a lot of pain, including the Khan family, who is a Gold Star family that I think should be respected for the loss of their son. Does all of this make you feel good?” she asked Don Jr. earlier this month.

Meghan was referring to Khizr and Ghazala Khan, whose son was killed while serving in the U.S. Army. The Khans appeared at the 2016 Democratic National Convention to speak out about then-candidate Trump’s proposed policies targeting Muslims. He soon ridiculed them, drawing widespread backlash.

The two went back and forth with each other about having character in politics, before Meghan ended their interaction with a simple note: “Try and bring civility back then.”

Meghan also recently received backlash for her stance on gun laws.

While discussing the West Texas mass shooting in September, where authorities said a gunman used an AR-15-style weapon to kill seven people and injure 25 others, Meghan said she disagreed with a proposal of taking away guns.

“If you’re talking about going and taking people’s guns away from them, there is going to be a lot of violence,” she said.

“I’m not living without guns, it’s just that simple,” Meghan added.

Gun legislation supporters then rushed to social media to condemn Meghan for her comments.

Newtown Action Alliance, a group formed after the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012, tweeted at her, “Parents from Sandy Hook & too many other communities are living without their children & loved ones because some gun owners like you don’t want to live without your AR-15.”

Another user tweeted: “I don’t care she is a Republican it was her blatant disrespect to those who have been affected by gun violence. For her to have said what she said with such disdain! Awful @MeghanMcCaim your father would not be happy with you! @TheView.”

Meghan later tweeted a GIF of Clint Eastwood winking with the caption: “Walking back into season 23 @TheView defending conservative beliefs and our #2A constitutional rights like….”