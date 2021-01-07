Meghan McCain Strongly Condemns Trump After Capitol Riots: 'We Have to Invoke the 25th Amendment'

"You are becoming a national embarrassment and we have to get him out immediately because this cannot stand," Meghan McCain said on The View

Meghan McCain delivered an impassioned message to her fellow Republicans the morning after the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol building.

On The View, Thursday, the daughter of late Arizona senator John McCain condemned President Donald Trump and his supporters who breached through and vandalized the Capitol's halls and chambers.

"This is one of the great national tragedies of my lifetime. This one of America's darkest days. I have been absolutely despondent watching this. I'm here in D.C. as everyone knows. My sister-in-law works on Capitol Hill and the office door where she works, the window, was busted out," McCain, 36, said.

"I think this is the time to take a very hard look at where we are as a country and take a very hard look at where we are with President Trump. The bedrock of our democracy and the bedrock of who we are as Americans is the peaceful transition of power. And he is clearly a president who has turned into a mad king," the mother of one continued.

Image zoom Riots at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 | Credit: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

McCain also called for the 25th Amendment to be used to force Trump out of office. (Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Adam Kinzinger did so as well on Thursday.)

"At this point, I'm calling on all Republicans and conservatives who still have clout: we have to invoke the 25th Amendment. We cannot withstand this. Our country cannot go on like this. And we cannot possibly risk the idea that we could have more violence between now and President [Joe] Biden getting elected and inaugurated," said McCain, who has previously made her disdain for Trump widely known.

The 25th Amendment was created to provide procedures for replacing a president or vice president in the event of death, removal, resignation, or incapacitation. If invoked, Vice President Mike Pence would become acting president until Biden's inauguration.

"Yesterday when I was watching the footage, these bastards are using the American flag as symbols as they are attacking our own republic — the same flag that our veterans at Iwo Jima held after World War II," McCain said of Trump's supporters who took part in the deadly riots.

The View co-host also referenced Ivanka Trump's since-deleted tweet in which the first daughter called the rioters "patriots."

"You are not patriots. You do not represent America. You are scum of the earth who are using and abusing and bastardizing all that I love and have grown up with for your own sick agenda. And that agenda has been directly — directly — sent by President Trump. And then he didn’t disavow it. He didn’t send in the National Guard. And then he called them 'special' and said, 'we loved them,' " McCain said. "Ivanka Trump called these people 'patriots.' I am a patriot, I come from a patriotic family. I come from a family of service as does everyone on this show."

Further addressing the rioters and Trump's supporters, McCain added, "You are hurting our country. You are becoming a national embarrassment and we have to get [Trump] out immediately because this cannot stand. The final words I want to say on this show this morning: In the words of Oliver Cromwell, 'In the name of God, Go.' Go. We cannot take this anymore."

After the National Guard and local authorities cleared rioters from the Capitol, members of Congress finally reconvened late Wednesday night to ratify the Electoral College results. The dramatically delayed vote, affirming Biden’s 306-232 electoral victory over Trump confirmed Biden will take the oath of office on Jan. 20 as the nation's next leader.