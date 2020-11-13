'I Like People Who Don't Lose Arizona': Meghan McCain Trolls Trump with Meme Featuring Late Dad

The tables turned for Donald Trump on Thursday, as The View co-host Meghan McCain used his own words against him while poking fun at his loss in Arizona.

As some media outlets officially announced Arizona had flipped from red to blue on Thursday night, Meghan went on Twitter and took a dig at Trump, who spent years disparaging her father, longtime Arizona Sen. John McCain.

"In light of tonight's news..." wrote Meghan, alongside a photo of her father with the words: "I like people who don't lose Arizona."

The meme referenced a statement Trump — who frequently mocked McCain's military service and status as prisoner of war in North Vietnam before his death of brain cancer in August 2018 — made in 2015.

“He’s not a war hero,” Trump said of McCain at an Iowa Family Leadership Summit in 2015. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

A September report in The Atlantic alleged Trump routinely called military members, including McCain, "suckers" and "losers." Trump denied the report, though Meghan has said she believes it.

Statements like those came back to haunt Trump in the lead-up to Election Day, when McCain's wife, Cindy, officially endorsed Biden.

While they are no friend of Trump's, the McCains are longtime family friends with Democrat Joe Biden, who Meghan has said helped her cope in the days leading up to her father's death and in the aftermath.

“There’s one man who has made pain in my life a living hell and another man who has literally shepherded me through the grief process,” she said in April on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

McCain’s former adviser Mike Murphy publicly speculated that Trump's insistence on disparaging the late Sen. would create an uphill battle for him in Arizona, where McCain is revered.

As votes began being tallied on Election Day, Murphy told MSNBC that he expected the state to flip, saying it, “Could be the revenge of Sen. John McCain.”

Media outlets including Fox News and the Associated Press projected Biden had flipped the state last week. As vote-counting remained in process, other outlets including CNN officially called Arizona for Biden more than week later.