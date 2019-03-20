CRITICS CONDEMN TRUMP ATTACKS ON McCAIN: The president continued his attacks Tuesday on the late Sen. John McCain seven months after his passing – the co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/ks6IVOGZUL pic.twitter.com/Nq9zrJ0Ryg — The View (@TheView) March 20, 2019

Meghan McCain had only warm words for her fellow View co-hosts on Wednesday as they rallied around her amid President Donald Trump ongoing attacks on her father, the late Sen. John McCain.

For all that warmth, Meghan, 34, was equally cutting about the commander-in-chief.

“I do think this is a new bizarre low,” she said as the panel discussed President Trump’s animosity toward the Arizona senator, who died last summer from brain cancer. The two, at various times both leaders of their Republican party, made no secret of their political differences: Sen. McCain was the deciding vote in blocking efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act two years ago.

But Trump, as is his pattern, has personally targeted McCain as well, including mocking him for being captured while fighting in the Vietnam War.

During a Twitter spree over the weekend — while some of his family fled the spotlight for Florida — the president retweeted another user who wrote, “Millions of Americans truly LOVE President Trump, not McCain. I’m one! We hated McCain for his ties to the Russian dossier & his vote against repealing Obamacare.”

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Trump said: “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be.”

On The View on Wednesday, Meghan said she would not hesitate to continue speaking out for her father as long as the president keeps attacking him.

“My dad’s not here, but I’m sure as hell here,” she said.

From left: Sen. John McCain, Meghan McCain and President Donald Trump NBC via Getty Images; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Meghan’s co-hosts — Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman and moderator Whoopi Goldberg — also spoke up in defense of the McCain family, with Behar saying she believed Trump was “jealous” of Sen. McCain and “obsessed with people that didn’t support him.”

“Bullying comes from the top, the bullying comes from the administration,” Hostin said.

Huntsman echoed that: “Where we aren’t seeing inspiration is from that man in the White House.”

Meghan said she was grateful for all of their kind words. Later in the episode, she joked that in future conflicts, “I’m just gonna send Joy.”

“There’s real sisterhood and support at this table and we all support each other, and first and foremost the support I have and love I have from this show in particular — thank you, all of you, for real,” Meghan said.

She continued: “If I had told my dad, ‘Seven months after you’re dead, you’re going to be dominating the news and all over Twitter,’ he would think it was so hilarious that our president was so jealous of him that he was dominating the news cycle in death as well.”

On Tuesday, Meghan’s mom and Sen. McCain’s wife, Cindy McCain, tweeted a screenshot of a vicious message sent to her by a Trump supporter attacking her husband and wishing death upon her daughter.

But, Meghan said, “Do not feel bad for me and my family. We are blessed, we are a family of privilege. Feel bad for people out there who are being bullied that don’t have support, that don’t have women of The View to come out and support their family.”

There were more people suffering more horribly than them, Meghan said.

“There are kids committing suicide because of cyberbullying … there are people going through rough times,” she said. “We have 20 veterans a day committing suicide. Focus on these issues. These are the issues I beg the White House to pay attention to.”