Meghan McCain Thanks Supporters for Their Prayers as Dad John McCain Stops Cancer Treatment

Meghan McCain is speaking out after her father announced his decision to end medical treatment of his stage-four brain cancer.

“My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year,” she tweeted Friday. “Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you – you’ve given us strength to carry on.”

Meghan, 33, did appear on Friday’s episode of The View as scheduled.

In a statement released on Twitter, the McCain family explained that the 81-year-old politician — who was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer with a median survival rate of just 15 months, in July 2017 — made the decision.

“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had ben diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious,” the statement said. “In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

“Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associated, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers,” the statement continued. “God bless and thank you all.”