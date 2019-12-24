Meghan McCain Honors Her Late Father Sen. John McCain on Christmas Eve: 'Merry Christmas Dad'

Meghan McCain shared a photo of her late father Sen. John McCain’s grave on Tuesday to express her grief and remember him on Christmas Eve.

Meghan, 35, has been vocal about the importance of sharing the grieving process since her father’s passing in 2018. The View co-host usually posts heartwarming photos of Sen. McCain from years past on each major holiday. Christmas was his favorite.

“Merry Christmas Dad. 486 days,” she captioned the picture on Twitter, featuring a wreath laid out in front of her father’s tombstone. She had shared the same image on Instagram last week.

Merry Christmas Dad. 486 days.

The late senator died last August at 81 years old, about one year after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

“I felt like a nuclear bomb went off in my life,” Meghan told PEOPLE after her father was diagnosed with cancer. “I was a mess. I was barely functioning.”

On Monday, ahead of the holiday, she sent her followers some support with a post that indicated she was “sending love” to those who were grieving or experiencing another hardship during the holiday season.

Earlier this month, Meghan shared a screenshot of a nearly hour-long phone call between herself and her dad, alongside a William Faulkner quote that reads, “Between grief and nothing, I will take grief.”

The conservative television host has stepped up to social media critics who have commented saying she should instead grieve in private, often noting that as a public figure she’s leading an example that it’s okay to be sad and grieve in times of loss.

“There are many of us who are in grief … But it makes me feel less alone and hopefully others less alone to share the grief process that is still so taboo to some,” Meghan said on Twitter last October.

Just like her conservative voice on television, Meghan has been open to discussing her beliefs and her turbulent year. Earlier this summer, The View host revealed in July that she and her husband Ben Domenech had suffered a miscarriage and has gone on to talk publicly about the difficult process in hopes of breaking stigmas surrounding it.

“Nobody talks about this kind of stuff,” Meghan said during an October interview on Good Morning America. “The only experience I’ve ever had on TV when women are pregnant is streamers and excitement, which is wonderful and amazing, but I just think there’s a lot of other women out there who have my experience and you are not alone.”

Meghan’s mother Cindy McCain — the late Sen. McCain’s wife of 38 years — wrote an open letter in PEOPLE in August about her husband’s passing a year later.

“You learn it’s okay to not be okay every day,” Cindy, 65, said. “You learn to live with a broken heart, and the bad days become fewer, and the time in between richer and more meaningful.”