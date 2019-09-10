Meghan McCain Is 'Team Chrissy' Against Trump After He Attacks Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Meghan McCain, no fan of President Donald Trump herself, quickly threw her support behind Chrissy Teigen after Trump attacked “filthy mouthed” Teigen and her “boring” husband, John Legend, in a series of late-night tweets on Sunday.

“Since when is there something wrong with being a filthy mouthed wife?” The View co-host, 34, tweeted Monday morning. She added the hashtag #teamchrissy.

By that point, a sleepless and intemperate Trump, 73, had already gone after Teigen and Legend as two people among many who failed to credit him for supporting criminal justice reform, he said.

The couple responded with what amounted to social media side-eye.

“Melania, please praise this man. He needs you,” Legend, 40, answered Trump’s criticism in part.

Addressing her young daughter with Legend, Teigen, 33, tweeted: “Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the p—- ass bitch president had his 9th meltdown of the day.”

Trump’s ire was evidently touched off by a Sunday night special on MSNBC: a town hall about criminal justice, with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and featuring Legend.

“I got it [criminal justice reform] done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it,” Trump tweeted, adding, “[P]eople that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.”

Teigen — as comfortable on Twitter as Trump and a ninja with the clapback — responded, “The absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn’t speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I’m cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch.”

In another rejoinder to Trump, who labeled her “filthy mouthed,” Teigen told her followers, “No guys no please do not make this trend, for it is my fight with #PresidentP—-AssBitch, not yours!!!!!!”

Both Legend and Teigen have been outspoken critics of the president.

Earlier this year, Legend said Trump was a “flaming racist” for describing Baltimore as a “rodent infested mess” and in other inflammatory terms — apparently because a Baltimore lawmaker, Rep. Elijah Cummings, is one of Trump’s notable critics.

Criminal justice reform, the topic that ignited the latest in Trump’s long list of Twitter fights, has been one of the lone areas of bipartisanship in his administration, which has largely turned on more divisive issues such as blocking immigrants from the country and attacking perceived opponents such as McCain’s father, the late Republican Sen. John McCain.

Since her dad died last year from brain cancer, Trump has continued to denigrate him — and she has continued to defend his memory.

“[Trump] spends his weekend obsessing over great men because — he knows it and I know it and all of you know it — he will never be a great man,” she said on The View in March. “My father was his kryptonite in life, he’s his kryptonite in death.”