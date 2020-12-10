“‘Die for Trump’ is the official ‘AZ GOP’ twitter message? Really guys? Really?” The View co-host and daughter of late Sen. John McCain tweeted

Meghan McCain Calls Out 'Stupid and Embarrassing' Tweets from Arizona GOP: 'Really Guys? Really?'

Meghan McCain is not happy with the Republicans’ official messaging in her home state.

The View's conservative co-host called out the Arizona GOP's official Twitter account for retweeting a message from a Donald Trump supporter that they would be “willing to give my life” for the president’s baseless push to overturn the 2020 election that he lost.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“He is. Are you?” the Arizona Republican Party’s Twitter account then wrote, sharing the supporter's tweet.

McCain, daughter of the late Republican Sen. John McCain, called the message “stupid and embarrassing.”

“‘Die for Trump’ is the official ‘AZ GOP’ twitter message? Really guys? Really?” Meghan, 36, tweeted.

Trump, 74, has refused to concede his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden last month and has since supported a slew of fruitless legal efforts around the country to try and undo the 2020 results, which show Biden won by a 306-232 margin in Electoral College votes.

Image zoom Meghan McCain | Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Image zoom Meghan McCain | Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

The president had said his 2016 election over then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, by the exact same margin, was a “landslide victory.”

This time around, Trump has instead cited unfounded conspiracy theories about alleged “fraud” and claimed the election was “stolen” from him.

However, his legal team and their allies have failed to overturn election results in any of the states where they have filed legal challenges and the Electoral College will vote Monday to officially designate Biden the next president.

In Arizona, where Biden became the first Democratic nominee to win the state since President Bill Clinton in 1996, The Arizona Republic reports the state’s Supreme Court upheld the election results and denied the Republican Party’s challenge.

Image zoom John McCain (left) and Joe Biden | Credit: William Thomas Cain/Getty

Image zoom From left: President-elect Joe Biden and Meghan McCain | Credit: Lou Rocco/Getty Images

Once results showed Biden had flipped the long-held GOP state, some pointed back to Biden's longstanding friendship with the the McCain family and Sen. McCain's bitter relationship with Trump, who repeatedly mocked him even after his 2018 death.

Both Meghan and her mother, the senator's widow Cindy McCain, were vocal supporters of Biden throughout the election in light of their family history.

Trump has not yet committed to attending Biden’s inauguration ceremony next month, while the president-elect recently told CNN's Jake Tapper it would be an important gesture to help the country begin “moving on."

Biden, 78, has called for political “unity” after the election.