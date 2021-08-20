Meghan McCain Slams President Biden for U.S. Military Exit from Afghanistan: 'I Am Furious'

Meghan McCain said she has "been physically ill" and filled with "pure rage and anger" since the withdrawal of U.S. troops, calling it "one of the greatest foreign policy catastrophes of my lifetime"

In a scathing Instagram post on Thursday, the daughter of the late U.S. Senator John McCain said she has "been physically ill" and filled with "pure rage and anger" since the withdrawal of U.S. troops, which she called "one of the greatest foreign policy catastrophes of my lifetime."

"I am furious our President was so incompetent not to see what every expert on the planet could have seen coming," she wrote. "I am furious for my friends and family who have been fighting in these wars since I was 16 (many who have lost limbs, had their life terrorized by PTSD from their experiences in war and deployments, or worse). I am furious seeing our allies and innocent Afghan citizens who trusted us are being left to be slaughtered or so desperate to escape the pure evil the Taliban will bring in that they are falling out of f------ planes. This is not who America is, this is not the values this country was founded in."

McCain, 36, continued, "Our veterans deserve better, the innocent Afghan people and our allies and translators who have stood by us for the past 20 years deserve better. The shame, dishonor and embarrassment the Biden administration has brought to our country will take generations to undo. Not to mention our standing in the world and the cruel reality that the likelihood of another significant domestic terror attack has now risen to the highest levels since 9/11 and will usher in Isis 3.0."

McCain added that, while she "could say so much more," she wanted to encourage her followers to reach out to veterans and their loved ones because "everyone I know is struggling."

"May God have mercy for what we have done to these people abandoning them. Biden is unfit to lead and I am nothing short of disgusted he and his staff can't seem to be bothered to leave their vacation during an international crisis of our own creation," she concluded. "There should be an emergency congressional hearing before more innocent lives are lost. My heart is broken, this tragedy will absolutely haunt our country. Also — every single Afghan refugee fleeing must be granted a safe haven in America!"

The withdrawal from Afghanistan over the weekend was the final stage of a long-planned exit.

In a statement, Biden said the terms and timing were largely set in place by predecessor Donald Trump, who had campaigned on ending America's involvement in Afghanistan and whose administration negotiated directly with the Taliban before sealing an agreement with them last year.

However, after the Taliban engaged in an almost immediate takeover of the country, Biden, 78, admitted in a speech from the White House on Monday that there had been mistakes in how the withdrawal was handled because the U.S. was caught off guard by how quickly Afghanistan fell. He described scenes of panic, confusion and escape as "gut-wrenching."

"The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we anticipated," Biden said.

Still, he said, he stood by his decision to remove American troops after two decades of war that, in his words, had come to nothing.

"If anything," he said, "the developments of the past week reinforced that ending U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan was the right decision."