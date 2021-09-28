Meghan McCain Slams Her Critics as People with 'Severe Daddy Issues': 'Stupidest Part of My Life'

"Imagine being bullied by people for loving your deceased parent so much," wrote Meghan McCain, whose father, Sen. John McCain, died in 2018

Meghan McCain has some strong words for her critics.

On Monday, the former The View co-host, 36, slammed those who criticize her for often speaking about her late father, Sen. John McCain, as people with "severe daddy issues."

"The stupidest part of my life is being a receptacle for everyone in the world who has severe daddy issues they haven't dealt with purging their insanity onto me because I loved mine so much and yes - answer questions about him whenever I'm asked," she wrote on Twitter. "A LOT of you need therapy."

Meghan added in a separate tweet, "Imagine being bullied by people for loving your deceased parent so much."

Meghan's father died on Aug. 25, 2018, after a lengthy treatment for brain cancer. In a statement shared in the wake of his death, Meghan said that she was by the Arizona senator's side when he "departed this life."

"In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things," she said at the time. "He taught me how to live. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman — and he showed me what it is to be a man."

"All that I am is thanks to him," she continued. "Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love. My father's passing comes with sorrow and grief for me, for my mother, for my brothers, and for my sisters. He was a great fire who burned bright, and we lived in his light and warmth for so very long. We know that his flame lives on, in each of us. The days and years to come will not be the same without my dad — but they will be good days, filled with life and love, because of the example he lived for us."

John McCain Meghan McCain, John McCain | Credit: Meghan McCain/Instagram

Since her father's death, Meghan has been open about her grieving process. Last year, she admitted that losing him had been "harder than I thought it would be."

"We talked a few times a day and I miss his laugh and dark sense of humor the most," she tweeted. "Grief doesn't get easier but in my experience the pain does get quieter in time. I still wake up every day missing him."

Last month, Meghan marked the three-year anniversary of her dad's death with a touching tribute on her Instagram.

"3 years. How has it been 3 years…? You left a void in this world by leaving it that will never be filled. And when you left, so much light went with you," she wrote alongside a photo of the politician sitting on a wooden bench.