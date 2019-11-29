Meghan McCain Celebrates Her Late Father John's Favorite Holiday with Thanksgiving Family Photo

Meghan McCain is in the holiday spirit!

On Thursday, The View co-host shared a smiling photo of herself alongside Emily Domenech. “Three turkeys 🦃 🦃🦃 @ehdomenech,” Meghan — who looked festive for the occasion, wearing a light brown autumn-colored sweater and a beret — captioned the post.

Meghan, 35, later shared the same image on her Instagram Story. The Dirty Sexy Politics author also posted a photo of Wednesday Addams writing, “Happy Thanksgiving” alongside the image.

Last year, Meghan paid tribute to her late father Sen. John McCain ahead of Thanksgiving as it was a holiday he treasured.

“Thanksgiving was your favorite holiday,” Meghan wrote in a post showing her dad cooking a turkey. “458 days.”

The former Republican presidential nominee died last August at the age of 81, after he was diagnosed with brain cancer in mid-2017. His daughter often shares photos of her late father, including a collection of photos last Thanksgiving again showing Sen. McCain cooking a turkey outside and reading a newspaper on the family’s porch.

“Happy Thanksgiving Dad, wherever you are. I miss you terribly,” Meghan said in her post. “And to everyone else who this holiday is hard for – you are not alone, I am thinking of all of you.”

Meghan McCain/ Instagram

The View co-host has had a tough 2019. In her first full year without her father, Meghan announced that she and husband Ben Domenech suffered a miscarriage.

“Nobody talks about this kind of stuff,” she told Good Morning America in an interview about their loss. “The only experience I’ve ever had on TV when women are pregnant is streamers and excitement, which is wonderful and amazing, but I just think there’s a lot of other women out there who have my experience and you are not alone.”

John McCain/Facebook

Meghan has been open about her heartbreaking year, often mentioning in her social media posts that she wants her followers to feel less alone in their own grief. Meghan often marks how many days it has been since her father’s passing when she shares photos of the late Republican senator.

“I felt like a nuclear bomb went off in my life,” the television host told PEOPLE after her father was diagnosed with cancer. “I was a mess. I was barely functioning.”

Earlier this year, on the anniversary of his death, Meghan shared the heartbreaking impact the loss of her father had on her throughout the past year. “The memory of my father’s life continues to guide me today, as it always will,” she wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of her sitting next to her dad. “Remember to cherish your loved ones. I still can’t believe my heart didn’t stop when yours did, Dad.”

In August, Cindy McCain — Meghan’s mother and Sen. McCain’s wife of 38 years — penned an open letter in PEOPLE about coping with her husband’s passing a year ago.

“You learn it’s okay to not be okay every day,” Cindy, 65, said. “You learn to live with a broken heart, and the bad days become fewer, and the time in between richer and more meaningful.”