"When I was pregnant with Liberty in quarantine I would listen to The Eagles on repeat over and over," Meghan McCain said of her connection to the band

Meghan McCain Has Date Night with Husband at The Eagles Performance: First Concert in '2 Years'

Meghan McCain and her husband Ben Domenech had a night out with The Eagles!

The former co-host of The View, 36, shared a selfie of their time at the concert in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

McCain revealed in the caption that it was her "first concert in almost 2 years!!!"

On her Instagram Story, she shared several videos from the show as she sang along with The Eagles band members.

Meghan McCain at The Eagles concert

The first-time mom explained in the caption of her Instagram post the importance the band played in her pregnancy and her early days of motherhood to now 11-month-old Liberty Sage.

"When I was pregnant with Liberty in quarantine I would listen to The Eagles on repeat over and over," she recalled. "After she was born, first thing at the crack of dawn in the morning when I would feed her, I would start the eagles and keep it on to set the energy and vibe for both of us for the day."

McCain continued, "Their music always makes me happy, relaxed and joyful and the songs took on even more sentimental meaning during quarantine when we had to be in isolation. This band reminds me of being home in Sedona by the creek and becoming a mother."

"Thank you to this entire band for putting on such an incredible performance and helping me through so many phases of life," she praised the group. "They are truly fantastic, timeless, just iconic in all ways! We feel so lucky to see them live."

Meghan McCain at The Eagles concert

The concert in D.C. had many other significant meanings, she went on to explain.

"The last time I saw them live ironically enough was here in D.C. with my Dad," she said of the late Sen. John McCain, who would have turned 85 on Aug. 29. The senator died three years ago last month.