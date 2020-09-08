Meghan McCain Says 'I Do Believe' Donald Trump Called Dead U.S. Soldiers 'Losers' & 'Suckers'

"The president has a consistent history and pattern," McCain said Tuesday on The View

Meghan McCain said Tuesday that she believes an Atlantic report that cites firsthand anonymous sources who say President Donald Trump called U.S. soldiers who were killed in action "losers" and "suckers."

The president and various White House aides vigorously denied this, though other outlets like the Associated Press and Fox News corroborated parts of The Atlantic's article with their own sources. (Some of Fox News' sources separately disputed part of The Atlantic's account, however.)

“I do believe President Trump probably said this," McCain said Tuesday during a panel discussion on The View's season premiere, after moderator Whoopi Goldberg asked her for her thoughts.

The Atlantic story, published last Thursday, cited several sources who said Trump, 74, also canceled a visit to a military cemetery near Paris during a 2018 trip because he was worried the rainy weather would mess up his hair.

Though McCain, 35, said she had occasional issues with the use of anonymous sources, this reporting fit into a larger pattern.

"I just feel like every three-to-six months I’m having a similar conversation with you where there’s a report of President Trump disparaging troops or my family,” she said, referencing Trump's continued attacks against her late father, Sen. John McCain.

"This is familiar," The View co-host said. "It’s familiar language that President Trump has used publicly.”

While interviewing former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the show, who has said she never heard Trump make the reported statements, McCain again laid out the case for why she believes Trump made the remarks.

"The problem, as I said before, is the president has a consistent history and pattern of saying incendiary things about people like my father, about people like the Khan family, about people like Lt. Col. Vindman," McCain told Sanders, referencing other moments Trump insulted service members if he was displeased with them.

McCain added: “If this charge had been leveled anonymously against any other politician, I think people would second-guess it. But because it’s about someone who has this kind of record of insulting veterans, people tend to believe it, which is why I think it has legs."

Sanders again denied that Trump had called dead U.S. soldiers "losers" and "suckers," saying that she has only witnessed "the president’s respect and admiration for the men and women of our armed forces" when traveling with Trump during her 22-month tenure as his White House spokesperson.

McCain later thanked Sanders for doing the interview on Tuesday's show, which was The View's 24th season premiere, while noting they "do not agree on every issue" but she has "respect for any person brave enough to join our panel and answer hard questions."

Trump, who received a medical exemption from the Vietnam War for bone spurs, long attacked Sen. McCain, a former rival, even months after McCain died.

“We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral,” Trump said of the late senator, according to The Atlantic — which the president disputed, though he had previously called the Arizona lawmaker a "loser."

The View co-host alluded during an interview back in April with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she would be voting for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 election, given her family's friendship with Biden and Trump's repeated disparagement.

McCain told Cohen on WWHL that it "shouldn’t be rocket science for people" to figure out how she would vote.