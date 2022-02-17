"Grief never goes away," Meghan McCain wrote Wednesday on Instagram next to a picture of herself with her father, who died at the age of 81 in 2018

Meghan McCain Says It's 'Been a Weirdly Hard Few Weeks Missing' Late Dad John McCain

Meghan McCain is sharing her emotional journey as she continues to mourn her late father, Sen. John McCain.

The former View co-host, 37, shared a photo on Wednesday to Instagram of herself with the politician, who died at 81 on Aug. 25, 2018, after a lengthy treatment for brain cancer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the picture, Meghan and her dad are wearing white t-shirts as they sit together outside at night.

"Been a weirdly hard few weeks missing him," Meghan wrote in the caption. "Grief never goes away, sending love to all of those who are also on the journey."

Last month, Meghan reminisced about her father when reflecting on her experience with pregnancy loss.

In an episode of PEOPLE's Me Becoming Mom podcast, she spoke candidly about her previous miscarriage. "It's still emotional. I still think of it as the baby I could've had. It's very sad," she told host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan McCain Reflects on Her Photoshoot for The View After Her Miscarriage: 'I Hate That Photo'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The only thing that gives me peace and solace... I feel like that child is with my dad in the afterlife or in heaven. And for whatever reason, it wasn't meant to be here at that time," she explained. "But it's very hard."

"I found it debilitating. I found it mentally, emotionally, physically debilitating," McCain adds of her miscarriage, which she first publicly revealed in a New York Times op-ed in July 2019.

"I found the process of having a miscarriage, like the physical process of it, grueling. And then having to have a D&C afterward, horrific."

McCain, who is now mom to 16-month-old daughter Liberty Sage with husband Ben Domenech, shared in the NYT op-ed that she had been pregnant with a daughter but subsequently suffered a miscarriage.

She called the loss a "horrendous experience" at the time, adding that she "would not wish it upon anyone."