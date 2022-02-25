"Every single warning he gave for years and years so many ignored," Meghan McCain wrote of dad John McCain on Thursday

Meghan McCain Says Everything Late Father Told Her About Russia and Putin 'Has Come True'

Meghan McCain is reflecting on John McCain's influence as she shares her thoughts on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Everything my Dad ever said to me my entire life about Putin and Russia has come true," The View alum wrote on Instagram Thursday.

Referring to the late senator as "one of the godfathers of the Ukrainian revolution," Meghan later added, "Every single warning he gave for years and years so many ignored."

"I am furious he is dead and not here to once again show Ukrainians we are with you," she continued. "I am furious. I am heartbroken. But more than anything I am proud to have always stood with Ukraine and still stand today."

Meghan's message comes shortly after Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in the Donbas area of Ukraine, a separatist region in the country which he said this week should be independent — a move rejected by the U.S. and Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin | Credit: Sergei Guneyev/TASS/Getty

Putin also issued a warning to anyone who tried to intervene, saying they "must know that Russia's answer will be immediate, and will lead to such consequences as you never experienced in your history," according to The New York Times.

President Joe Biden condemned Putin in a statement via the White House, saying in part, "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way," Biden continued, adding, "The world will hold Russia accountable."

The death toll continued to rise into Friday morning after the first full day of Russia's incursion into Ukraine. Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko initially said 57 citizens were dead and another 169 people were wounded amid the occupation, the Associated Press and NBC News reported.

However, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy updated that number to at least 137 people killed and 316 wounded on Friday, according to reports.