From left: Meghan McCain and Josh Rupley

Meghan McCain took a trip down memory lane this week as she reminisced about her time on the West Coast in her 20s and early 30s.

The View co-host and daughter of late Sen. John McCain held almost no detail back in a lengthy throwback post on her Instagram Thursday morning, candidly detailing her time living in Los Angeles and making memories with hairstylist and close friend Josh Rupley.

“[Josh Rupley] with the green hair, me with the pink. I was living in Hollywood in what could best be described as the ultimate bachelorette loft with a balcony that looked directly at the Capitol records building on Hollywood and vine,” McCain, 34, recalled.

“I had giant gold angel wings in my living room, lots of blue velvet and 70’s gold mirrored furniture and a closet bigger than my bedroom,” she added, explaining that she wanted her apartment to look like “Graceland meets Scarface.”

At the time, McCain shared walls with actors, porn stars and vine stars, she wrote, and she made a point to go to “every SINGLE club and kitschy bar in LA.”

For her 30th birthday, she threw ” an over the top” party at the famed Chateau Marmont, plus an “after, after party” at the Sunset Marquis, she wrote.

That wasn’t all she had time for, though: The television personality also shared that she went on “dates with the weirdest, most fun, most creative and also the most dysfunctional men” — a type she “personally found to subsist in LA.” She joked that most of those men had a piqued curiosity in her because of her conservative politics, likening her to “some endangered creature from another planet.”

Love life aside, she spent many nights making memories with Rupley and building her burgeoning career.

“Josh and I got drunk tattoos on the sunset strip, I co-hosted the all time most fun and wild daily tv show I’ll ever work on (with the truly the most creative people I’ve ever met),” she added, referring to her time on the news program TakePart Live on Pivot.

Prior to that opportunity, McCain had worked on her docuseries, Raising McCain, for the same network. She also spent time as a writer for The Daily Beast and contributor on MSNBC.

“I have so many hundreds of other beautiful and crazy memories than I could possibly write out on an Instagram post,” she wrote, playfully adding, “some that I’ll never, ever share 😉 – nor will Josh so don’t even try, he’s a vault.”

“I think I had more fun in my twenties than absolutely anyone else in all of media (at least political),” she wrote.

McCain ended her lengthy recollection by expressing her gratitude for Rupley and his friendship and told her followers that there was plenty of evidence of her wilder days on the internet.

Now living in New York City, McCain is The View‘s reliably conservative voice, regularly tangling with her co-hosts over politics. She previously admitted that this can make her come off as tense and angry on the show. But in her Thursday Instagram post, she wrote that there was a softer side to her that only some get to see.

“For everyone who ever called me an ice queen — you never really got the chance to know me,” she wrote.