Meghan McCain Remembers Late Dad on 4-Year Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss You Every Single Day'

Meghan McCain is missing her beloved late father, John McCain, on the 4-year anniversary of his death.

On Thursday, the former co-host of The View, 37, paid tribute to the longtime Arizona senator, who died on Aug. 25, 2018, after lengthy treatment for brain cancer.

"4 years today. I miss you every single day," she wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of pictures, including one from Meghan's 2017 wedding to Ben Domenech.

The mother of 23-month-old Liberty Sage has been candid about her grieving process since losing her father, admitting in the past that his death had been "harder than I thought it would be."

In 2021, she remembered the three-year anniversary of his passing with a series of sentimental photos posted on Instagram.

"3 years. How has it been 3 years…? You left a void in this world by leaving it that will never be filled. And when you left, so much light went with you," Meghan captioned a smiling shot of her dad sitting on a wooden bench.

"I think about you every single day," she added. "I miss your laugh, your humor, your wisdom, your cooking… I miss everything. I love you forever, Dad."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In a statement shared on the day of her father's passing, Meghan said that she was by John's side when he "departed this life." She also thanked him for helping shape her into the woman she had become.

Sen. John McCain and Meghan McCain. Heidi Gutman/Walt Disney Television via Getty

"In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things," she said. "He taught me how to live. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman — and he showed me what it is to be a man."

Earlier this month, Meghan opened up about what prompted her exit from The View. At the end of her time on the show, McCain said it came down to being ostracized for her conservative beliefs.

She told PEOPLE she hoped to sway The View's "toxic" nature. "I kind of feel The View is like when the guy who has a bad reputation wants to date you and you're like, 'I'm going to be the one to change him,'" McCain said.

Of the sometimes volatile discourse on the show, McCain noted, "I really loved debating politics. I actually really love fighting, as long as there are rules. I don't like it when it's personal, and it started getting really, really personal."