Meghan McCain Reacts to Tucker Carlson Departure and Don Lemon Firing: 'Bad Day to Be a Misogynist on Cable'

The former co-host of The View made a statement about being a "misogynist on cable" following the news of Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon's sudden departures from their respective networks

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023 02:26 PM
Tucker Carlson, Meghan McCain, Don Lemon
Photo: Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock, Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock, Cindy Ord/Getty

Two of cable news' most prominent figures were pulled from their on-air slots Monday morning, and Meghan McCain wasn't shy about her reaction to the major changes.

"It's a bad day to be a misogynist on cable man…" McCain wrote on Twitter in response to the news that Tucker Carlson had abruptly left Fox News and Don Lemon was terminated from CNN. Both departures were announced within an hour of each other.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," Lemon wrote on Twitter Monday morning. "I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly." (CNN pushed back on the details of Lemon's statement, saying "he was offered an opportunity to meet with management.")

Unlike Lemon, who shared the news of his firing himself, the move to part ways with Carlson was announced by Fox News in a brief press release.

"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," the statement said of the host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, whom they revealed anchored his final show on Friday. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

In her tweet, McCain referenced the shared history of Carlson, 53, and Lemon, 57, who have both gotten in trouble with their networks in recent months.

In February, Lemon was off the air for several days after making controversial comments about presidential-hopeful Nikki Haley, who he said was "past her prime."

In a segment with his co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, the former CNN This Morning host said, "Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."

After he was pressed by Harlow to clarify his remarks, he said: "That's not according to me. ... If you Google 'when is a woman in her prime,' it'll say 20s, 30s and 40s. I don't necessarily — I'm not saying I agree with that."

Lemon swiftly issued an apology for the comment, writing on social media several hours later, "The reference I made to a woman's 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

Following his controversial remarks, Lemon "agreed to participate in formal training" and was back on air after less than a week.

Network chairman Chris Licht said that he had a "frank and meaningful conversation" with the seasoned anchor, and said that the network took the situation "very seriously."

"It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes," Licht's statement said.

In Carlson's time in the limelight, he has been no stranger to controversy either. He's repeatedly made misogynistic comments, including claiming that newly unveiled military uniforms designed to better fit pregnant women were "a mockery of the U.S. military", and arguing that it's bad for society when women make more money than men.

The former Fox News anchor was also a prominent figure in the since-settled $1.6 billion lawsuit brought against Fox News by voting equipment company Dominion Voting Systems.

As part of the court filings for the case, text messages and emails sent by Carlson, among other network personalities, were made public, and revealed Carlson's true feelings for former president Donald Trump.

In one of the exchanges, dated Jan. 4, 2021, Carlson texts a colleague: "We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can't wait."

"I hate him passionately," another text from Carlson said, per The Washington Post.

In another exchange made public in March, Carlson wrote: "We're all pretending we've got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it's been is too tough to digest. But come on. There really isn't an upside to Trump."

Carlson's text messages are among a large tranche of private conversations and under-oath testimony from executives and hosts at Fox News, which Dominion argued in its complaint "sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process."

Fox argued, in a counterclaim, that Dominion "mischaracterized the record" and "cherry-picked quotes stripped of key context."

In a statement sent to PEOPLE amid the legal battle, a spokesperson for Fox accused Dominion of using "distortions and misinformation" in what it called a "PR campaign to smear FOX News and trample on free speech and freedom of the press."

