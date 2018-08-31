Meghan McCain's Husband Blasts Twitter CEO for Taking 'Hours' to Remove Threatening Image of Her

A Twitter user who posted a threatening doctored image of Meghan McCain from her father’s funeral has had their account suspended, according to her husband.

On Thursday, Ben Domenech wrote in a since-deleted message to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, “Hey @jack, this has been up for half a day. It has been reported 100+ times. No response. Tell me why this is cool by you,” according to the Arizona Republic.

Alongside the tweet, Domenech shared a screengrab of the image in question. According to the Republic, a photo of McCain crying over her father Sen. John McCain‘s casket at the Arizona State Capitol had been doctored to include a gun pointed at the 33-year-old.

The outlet reported that along with the image, the Twitter user wrote, “America this one’s for you.”

On Friday, Domenech, 36, tweeted, “It took my hours later tweet to finally get a reaction. Did not want to elevate it but that is what Twitter requires apparently.”

He continued, “Oh, and the reaction was from the guy, not Twitter. Looks like he set his account to private.”

Later on Friday, Domenech revealed that “Twitter finally suspended this account this morning.”

“No one should have to raise a ruckus or highlight this sort of thing publicly to get their attention,” he said, before explaining that he was removing his first tweet with the photo “so no one has to see it.”

“Still want an explanation for why something so obviously in violation took so much attention for Twitter to react,” he said.

I am going to delete the initial tweet now so no one has to see it. Still want an explanation for why something so obviously in violation took so much attention for Twitter to react. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) August 31, 2018

As the Republic noted, Twitter’s rules state that “You may not make specific threats of violence or wish for the serious physical harm, death, or disease of an individual or group of people. This includes, but is not limited to, threatening or promoting terrorism.”

A rep for Twitter did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The McCain family announced exactly one week ago that the six-term Arizona senator had decided, “with his usual strength of will,” to discontinue medical treatment for stage-four brain cancer.

Just one day later, Sen. McCain died at the age of 81.

McCain and her mother, Cindy McCain, and siblings have since traveled to Washington, D.C., with the senator’s casket. He was honored with a memorial service on Friday morning, and will lie in repose at the U.S. Capitol Rotund before services on Saturday. He will be laid to rest on Sunday.