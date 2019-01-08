Meghan McCain and Husband Mourn 'Beloved' Fox News Commentator Who Died Suddenly at 26

Following the sudden flu death in December of “rising star” Bre Payton — a regular Fox News commentator and writer for the conservative news website The Federalist — her boss, Ben Domenech, and his wife, Meghan McCain, are mourning what the world has lost.

“We had the good fortune to know her as a close friend, beloved by all he knew her personally,” they tell PEOPLE in a joint statement. “We miss Bre very much and our prayers are with her family at this time.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Domenech, The Federalist’s founder and publisher, and McCain said “several events will take place in the coming weeks” to honor Payton’s life.

According to a scholarship fundraiser set up by her family in her name, memorial services are scheduled throughout January: first a family funeral in Chino, California; and later gatherings in in Washington, D.C., and at her alma mater Patrick Henry College.

Payton’s boyfriend, Ryan Colby, and Domenech are set to speak in D.C.

“We hope that Bre’s friends, colleagues, and admirers on both coasts will take the opportunity to honor the life of someone whose passing brought national praise for the talented young writer and commentator she was to the public,” Domenech and McCain tell PEOPLE.

Payton’s family told Inside Edition that the exact details of her death from the H1N1 virus, better known as the swine flu, remain unclear: She had seemed fine while with loved ones for the holiday, and then somewhat unwell, and then she was dead.

RELATED: Meghan McCain Says Husband Ben Domenech ‘Carried Me Through’ Late Dad John McCain’s Cancer Fight

Bre Payton Bre Payton/Instagram

Payton grew nauseous the night after Christmas, according to her family, and her roommate found her unresponsive in her bedroom the following morning.

She never woke up — and died on Dec. 28.

“Something occurred over that 12-hour period, between 9:30 at night and 9 o’clock in the morning. It didn’t seem like she was that sick,” dad George Payton told Inside Edition.

“The doctor doesn’t actually know … what caused all of it,” he said, “and we may never know.”

RELATED: Meghan McCain’s Husband to Speak at Funeral for Fox News’ Bre Payton After Her Sudden Death at 26

On The View after the new year, both McCain and fellow co-host Abby Huntsman lauded Payton’s accomplishments in conservative media and shared their grief.

McCain remembered her as an “incredible writer” and a “wonderful, effervescent, cool, interesting, provocative woman, who never stuck to her talking points.”

Payton was a “total rising star in this industry,” McCain said then.

“I’m absolutely gutted and heartbroken,” she said. “Just don’t know what else to say — I’m going to get emotional — other than [she died] way too young. I adored her. It’s a huge loss for everyone.”