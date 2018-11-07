Meghan McCain Honors Her Late Father on Her 'First Election Day of My Life Without' Him

Meghan McCain is remembering her late father John on Election Day.

Ten weeks after his death, The View co-host, 34, honored the former Arizona senator on Tuesday with a touching father-daughter photo of one of their first political outings together.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“My Dad showing me off when I’m 15 days old at the polls,” Meghan, who covered the midterm election results for ABC News, captioned the photo captured from November 6, 1984.

“My first Election Day of my life without you – miss you so much today Dad,” the grieving daughter continued. “Thank you for always involving me in our amazing American political process and bringing me everywhere you went.”

Sen. McCain died on Aug. 25 after a battle with glioblastoma. He was 81.

RELATED: Meghan McCain Reflects on Dad John’s Grave in Sweet Tribute: ‘I Miss You the Most on Sunday’

November 6, 1984 – my Dad showing me off when I’m 15 days old at the polls. My first Election Day of my life without you – miss you so much today Dad. Thank you for always involving me in our amazing American political process and bringing me everywhere you went. ♥️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RiyQqDOSex — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 6, 2018

Days before the midterm elections, Meghan revealed in an emotional post that she struggles to come to grips with her father’s death.

“I wake up every morning still instinctually trying and reaching to call you on the phone. I miss you so much Dad it physically hurts my heart,” she captioned the father-daughter photo. “I miss your laugh, your voice, your dark sense of humor, the way you always made me feel safe in a world that seems to have lost its way,” she wrote, adding, “I miss your dry ribs and grilled chicken. I miss you singing The Beach Boys on the porch.”

RELATED: Meghan McCain Honors Late Father John Nearly 1 Month After His Death: ‘I Love You’

Meghan and John McCain Meghan McCain/Instagram

Though she misses him tremendously, the former contributor at Fox News Channel continues to live by her hero’s inspirational message, which is especially poignant on Election Day.

“My father always said, ‘We are Americans, and we can never surrender,’ ” Meghan previously shared during her first episode of The View in October, after over a month-long leave of absence.

“I understand how scared and divided people are. You have to join me in never surrendering,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan McCain Rebukes President Trump in Emotional Eulogy to Father John McCain

Meghan’s late father was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in Arizona in 1982, serving two terms before being elected as state senator in 1986. After more than a decade in the Senate, McCain ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2000 but lost to primary opponent George W. Bush.

Then, McCain went on to become the 2008 Republican nominee for president alongside running mate Sarah Palin; he lost to Barack Obama. Leading up to his death, McCain served as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services, a member of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs and a member of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

Notably, he proved to still be The Maverick when he refused to support the Graham-Cassidy bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act in September 2017, which drew sharp criticism from President Trump as others hailed him a hero.