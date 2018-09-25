Meghan McCain Honors Late Father John Nearly 1 Month After His Death: 'I Love You'

It’s been nearly a month since the death of John McCain and his daughter Meghan is trying her best to adjust to life without him.

On Monday, Meghan, 33, shared a sweet photo of herself sitting alongside her dad with the view of Cornville, Arizona in front of them.

“1 month tomorrow. I love you,” Meghan captioned the heartwarming photo.

The tribute comes just a few days after Meghan posted another memory of the late senator. “Old screenshot from one of our Sunday calls I found on my phone,” Meghan wrote along with a quote from author C.S. Lewis that read: “The death of a beloved is an amputation.”

Since McCain’s death, Meghan has remained out of the spotlight, which includes being absent from her seat on The View since the season 22 premiere earlier this month.

Meghan’s close friend S.E. Cupp opened up on how the talk show co-host is doing during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last week. “She’s okay. She’s still working through it,” Cupp, 39, told WWHL host Andy Cohen. “She’s taking a leave before she comes back into it all.”

“It’s been really hard on her,” Cupp added.

At McCain’s funeral on Sept. 1, Meghan delivered an emotional eulogy. “Dad, I love you. I always have,” Meghan said.

“All that I am, all that I hope, all that I dream is grounded in what you taught me. You loved me and you showed me what love must be. Your greatness is woven into my life. It is woven into my mother’s life.”

“It is woven into my sister’s life. It is woven into my brothers’ lives. It is woven into the life and liberty of the country you sacrificed so much to defend.”

Meghan McCain and John McCain Sierra Blanco Photography

Meghan also spoke about her dad’s impact on the country.

“The America of John McCain is generous and welcoming and bold. She is resourceful and confident and secure. She meets her responsibilities, she speaks quietly because she is strong.”

“America does not boast because she has no need to. The America of John McCain has no need to be great again because America was always great.”

Sen. McCain died at the age of 81 after a battle with glioblastoma, an extremely aggressive brain tumor.